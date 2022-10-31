MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Immersive Shows to Catch This Week in New York City

The Big Apple is where you can simply get it all – that includes the hottest immersive shows in America today.

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience is a captivating multi-gallery, multi-sensory exhibition that takes you back in time  to Ancient Egypt. With nine galleries to explore, guests unlocks the 3,300 year old story of King Tut – his rule as a child pharaoh, his family, the discovery of his tomb and the mysteries surrounding his early death, and his journey to the afterlife.

Courtesy Timothy Norris

The new exhibition developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society, commemorates the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time. If you have been to Egypt or this is your first time ever learning about the boy king, there will be a great discovery to be made here on this golden journey.

Courtesy Beyond King Tut

Beyond King Tut will be a mustsee for anyone interested in Egypt and the history of King Tut,” said Kathryn Keane, vice president of public programming for the National Geographic Society. “New technologies are making it possible to fully immerse people like never before in important stories from our past, allowing us to develop connections and understand history’s influence on
our present and future generations.”

Beyond King Tut is produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and Immersive Experiences. Paquin Entertainment Group’s exhibition portfolio includes the acclaimed Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet exhibitions that have attracted more than 3 million visitors around the world. Tickets are now available at www.beyondkingtut.com.

Next, head over to Brooklyn for Frida Kahlo the Immersive Biography

Courtesy Frida Kahlo the Immersive Biography

The Life of an Icon is an immersive biography that proposes a journey through the life of one of the most influential artists of all time. The immersive biography of Frida Kahlo is presented without reproductions of paintings by artist with the intention of taking a further step in the new immersive languages. The innovative proposal explores the artist’s biography through collections of historical photographs, original films, digital environments, artistic Installations, collector’s items and newly created music that reproduce the most relevant moments of her life, inviting visitors to discover the incredible story that built the myth.

 

