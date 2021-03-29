Attempting to sort through the myriad of business software can be challenging, especially because making the switch to new software is a huge investment of time, labor, and money. Understanding the pros and cons of a particular software empowers you to make the right decision for your company, and streamline your business processes to improve productivity. This article will help you understand SAP S/4HANA, so you can make an informed decision.

What is SAP S/4HANA?

Before implementing the SAP S/4HANA platform, it is important to understand the basics. SAP S/4HANA is an ERP, or Enterprise Resource Planning, which functions to integrate the management of main business processes. SAP S/4HANA is suited in particular for large enterprises and covers all day-to-day procedures, like financial and accounting, business intelligence, manufacturing and supply chain management, sourcing and procurement, research, development, engineering, and asset management. Germany-based SAP is one of the largest providers of enterprise software applications in the world. They describe their S/4HANA as “future-ready” because of its built-in machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics, as well as in-memory database which enables faster speeds. These cutting-edge features, as well as the many modules available, help the software grow and evolve with your business.

What does SAP S/4HANA integration entail?

The amount of time migration will take to complete depends on a few factors, most importantly on a customer’s starting point. If a business is transitioning from an existing SAP software, 75% of customers were able to do so in less than six months, according to SAP’s empirical data. Changing from a different software system will take longer. Businesses may opt to start from the ground up with a greenfield project and implement an entirely new system, taking advantage of the new technological innovations. They may also opt for a brownfield project, keeping their existing IT infrastructure and enhancing it with the new technologies. Because they are more involved, these projects can take much longer, even up to a few years.

Advantages of SAP S/4HANA

The integration of S/4HANA provides many benefits to a business. It is simple to use, highly efficient and has many modules and options enabling you to tailor the software to suit your needs. The software also does not simply record data but gives end-users real-time active decision support by compiling data from both internal and external sources. Because the software is based in a columnar, in-memory database, your data footprint is reduced by up to 50%. It also contributes to up to 100 times faster reporting, further supporting real-time processes. The system also has native support for AI and machine learning capabilities, which can help your business improve operation, for example through automation. S/4HANA has a streamlined user experience, and SAP also offers tools to help speed up migration projects.

Like most enterprise software providers, SAP does not publicly list price numbers for their ERP. To get an estimate, it is best to contact SAP or a reseller partner for a quote. S/4HANA is generally positively reviewed and performs well in analyses. Because of its efficiency, adaptability, and ease of use, SAP S/4HANA software may be the right choice for your business.