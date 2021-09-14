Importance and benefits of using Sports Sunglasses

Sports glasses should make the equipment “essentials list” of any excellent athlete because they are a fundamental part of protecting eyesight from the sun or debris. But often, we don’t give sports glasses the significance they deserve, sometimes we use them as unique accessories, and we don’t have the routine of using them every time we leave the house for practicing sports. It’s mainly because we do not know the importance of wearing good sports glasses in all outdoor practices.

Why are sports glasses important?

The primary function of sports glasses is, on one hand, to protect the eyes from any impact and, on the other hand, to act as a reflective screen against Ultra Violet rays and against the insects that may be in the environment. The road may be required climbed against branches, bounce dust, sand, and pebbles on the asphalt or the ground if you are doing mountain sports.

Therefore, technical glasses on our eyes prevent us from sustaining eye damage that can result from shocks, bumps, drops, or solar radiation. And any of these accidents can cause corneal problems, internal bleeding, traumatic cataracts, or inflammation of the eye and the surrounding area. In general, athletes who participate in outdoor activities tend to wear more technical sports glasses because they are more prone to falls.

Ophthalmologists say that 90-100% of eye problems caused by a stroke can be prevented with a good pair of sports glasses.

Why are sports glasses so effective?

When you wonder about the effectiveness of wearing sports sunglasses, the answer is clear: their high performance. High-quality sports eyewear frames and lenses are made from highly impact-resistant materials.

Polycarbonate is the most popular material and is a top option as most sport sunglasses feature it. Offering qualities that make it very resistant to impact. Logically, the lens material should remain uninterrupted when touched by high-speed elements. For example, a ball thrown by an opponent, or a large rock bounces off the asphalt or branch from a tree.

Sports glasses for all sports!

Some sports are susceptible and dangerous if we talk about the exposure we get to ultraviolet rays.

For those who practice mountain sports, such as hiking or trail running, thick goggles will allow them to withstand any impact they might have on the course. In addition, they will be making the crossings more comfortable as they climb to the top and walk through the valleys. They also have a built-in side screen that blocks out bright and glaring light.

For cyclists, the lenses usually have a thin frame. Frames and lenses should be light and aerodynamic. They should not reduce the cyclist’s speed and promote the movement of the wind around the eyes. Failure to do that may hamper the visibility of the cyclist and make pedaling difficult.

For mountain sports, such as skiing and snowboarding, polarized sunglasses are a material whose function is to filter light from the lens in a specific direction. Most often, glasses are vertically polarized to block this light from falling horizontally, which is very suitable for the choice of such eyewear. Skiing and snowboarding goggles usually have an anti-fog system. This helps to avoid fog while practicing this sport.