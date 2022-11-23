In December, The Actors Studio Hosts Three Special 75th Anniversary Events, Free & Open To The Public

This December, The Actors Studio continues its 75th Anniversary celebration as the world’s most celebrated and influential membership association for professional actors, directors and playwrights. The legendary studio, located at 432 West 44th Street, will open its doors to the public for with three special events, each free and open to the public.

Friday, December 2 at 7PM

GOING SOLO: CREATING SOLO WORK AT THE ACTORS STUDIO

Working alone onstage brings its own challenges, and its own rewards. Please join us for an evening dedicated to revealing the process of working as a solo artist. We will revisit excerpts from solo plays which were developed at The Actors Studio, and then we’ll hear from the artists themselves —as they discuss the process, and how the Studio influenced their journeys. To reserve you seats for this event, visit TheActorsStudio.org/75GoingSolo.

Thursday, December 8 at 7PM

SCREENING OF BABY DOLL

In 1956, Elia Kazan’s highly anticipated follow up to A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee William’s Baby Doll was released in theaters across New York. In honor of one of the film’s stars, Eli Wallach, come and see this timeless work followed by commentary from of our very special guests, Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner Carroll Baker (one of the film’s stars) and Katherine Wallach(daughter Eli Wallach), interviewed by renowned film and theater author, Professor of Film at Brooklyn College, Foster Hirsch. To reserve you seats for this event, visit TheActorsStudio.org/75BabyDoll.

Friday, December 9 & Saturday, December 10 at 7PM

ACTORS STUDIO IN PROCESS

This program will feature curated evenings of advanced work, drawn from the acting sessions at the Actors Studio. These open rehearsals can be a scene lifted from a larger production, a variation on a scene, and/or exploration of the work designed by the actors—just as we do every week in session at the Studio. To reserve you seats for one of the two evenings, visit TheActorsStudio.org/75ProcessDec.

While each of the events are free and open to the public, space is limited and reservations are required for access. For more information about The Actors Studio, visit TheActorsStudio.org.