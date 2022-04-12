In Every Generation – Family Dysfunction, Past and Future

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Philosopher George Santayana once famously wrote “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” This quote kept bouncing around my head while watching Victory Gardens Theater’s latest world premiere play, In Every Generation. The first show on the mainstage since the pandemic shutdown, this challenging Jewish family drama poses a great many questions which the characters don’t always successfully answer or learn from. Holiday family squabbles are relatable in any faith, but the repeating generational traumas and character rivalries in this production intentionally exist within the Jewish religion. So much so that playwright Ali Viterbi was awarded the 2019 National Jewish Playwriting Contest Award for this work.

Carmen Roman and Paul Dillon Photo by Liz Lauren

Directed by Devon de Mayo, the actors here play the same five characters in several scenes unfolding in 50 year time jumps, past and present. Passover is clearly a sacred tradition to the Levi-Katz family, and we begin in present day as the family gathers. Cast by The Chicago Inclusion Project, the first vignette begins with divorced mother, Valeria (Eli Katz) welcoming her teen daughters and aging parents for the cherished traditional meal. Esther Fishbein plays spirited Yael, a college-aged activist, currently vegan and shockingly dating outside of her faith. Grandmother Paola, a scene stealing Carmen Roman, wants her to settle down with a nice Jewish man instead. Grandfather Davide (Paul Dillon) needs constant caregiving, so enter the fifth member of this quintet, over-achieving, studious daughter Dev. Sarah Lo plays the tightly-wound adopted daughter and caretaker to her grandfather.

Carmen Roman and Paul Dillon Photo by Liz Lauren

At the family meal the first round of questions arise. Is trauma generational? Is it passed down through our DNA? Are we defined as people by our triggers? What makes up a family history when the harsh edges of reality are sanded down into stories passed down to the generations, to make the uncomfortable parts more palatable and socially acceptable? There are far more questions here than answers and the first act ends with a fiery, hateful, uncomfortable, combative argument between the sisters. I go to the theater as an escape, at this moment I needed an escape from the theater.

Esther Fishbein, Sarah Lo Photo by Liz Lauren

The second act starts much more genial, jumping 50 years back in time. We are greeted by the grandparents as young lovers over a dinner date. This portion is by far the most charming and comical of all of the vignettes, but it does also quickly remind us of the seriousness and realities bubbling under in a post World War II Los Angeles. The third segment bumps us into the future. The grandparents are long gone and the mother has succumb to the complications of ALS. Her adult daughters’ dialog unveils a world that has taken giant steps backwards. Same-sex relationships and celebrating faith again criminalized. A real problem for the lesbian Rabbi character. The world has a 1942 feel about it, once again reinforcing, those who don’t learn from history are bound to repeat it. We see it everyday on the news now, so this dystopian future isn’t that far of a reach. While the women are adults, petty teenaged squabbles from their childhood, and the play’s first act, rear their heads again. The final segment, another time jump to the past, brings uncomfortable resolutions if not familial unity.

 Sarah Lo, Carmen Roman Photo by Liz Lauren

In Every Generation’s barebones scenic design is crafted by Andrew Boyce and Lauren Nichols. Never has so much action taken place around a simple wooden table and chairs with actual sand accents surrounding the perimeter, like a reverse island in optics. kClare McKellaston real-world costuming helped make the characters instantly relatable. No “Judy Jetson” silver space suits in this family’s 50 year future. Yeaji Kim projections, Hebrew letters scanned across the stage, totally unique to this performance environment. The stage set in a theater in the round, stage in the center, so Heather Sparling’s lighting was effectively subtle.

Eli Katz, Esther Fishbein, Sarah Lo, Carmen Roman and Paul Dillon Photo by Liz Lauren

Complex family dynamics peppered in faith is truly at the heart of In Every Generation. You do not need to have graduated from rabbinical school or have a Masters in Judaism to comprehend the stories told here. I will share I am Irish Catholic and was able to follow along each segment with ease. At nearly three hours, the second act does drag out longer than necessary to tell this story, but the performances here are nuanced and believable. The play is a long, slow revealing layered onion, painstakingly peeled for audience consumption.

Carmen Roman and Eli Katz Photo by Liz Lauren

Eli Katz, Sarah Lo Photo by Liz Lauren

Paul Dillon, Sarah Lo, Carmen Roman, Eli Katz and Esther Fishbein Photo by Liz Lauren

Eli Katz, Esther Fishbein, Sarah Lo, Carmen Roman and Paul Dillon Photo by Liz Lauren

Esther Fisbein, Eli Katz and Sarah Lo Photo by Liz Lauren

In Every Generation is now playing at the Victory Gardens Theater through May 1, 2022

Stephen S. Best is currently a freelance writer for the Times Square Chronicles, covering the performing arts scene in the greater Chicagoland area. He has been a theater aficionado for years, attending his first live production, Annie, at the tender age of six. After graduating from Purdue University, Stephen honed his skills attending live theater, concerts and art installations in New York and Chicago. Stephen's keen eye and thorough appreciation for both theater patrons' time and entertainment dollar makes him a valuable asset and his recommendations key. Stephen currently lives in downtown Chicago.

