In Memoriam: The Inaugural Antonyo Awards Paid Tribute

Last night The Inaugural Antonyo Awards gave a wonderful memoriam for those the BIPOC community lost. This well done presentation by Broadway Black in association with The Black Theatre Society expressed those who will be remembered and missed.

Another presentation of the show was actors doing monologues from Black playwrights including the late great August Wilson who we lost in 2005.

The Inaugural Antonyo Awards were well produced, entertaining and spoke up. They are worth watching and will give you insight to some wonderful talent waiting to be discovered.