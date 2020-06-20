MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
In Memoriam: The Inaugural Antonyo Awards Paid Tribute

Last night The Inaugural Antonyo Awards gave a wonderful memoriam for those the BIPOC community lost. This well done presentation by Broadway Black in association with The Black Theatre Society expressed those who will be remembered and missed.

Another presentation of the show was actors doing monologues from Black playwrights including the late great August Wilson who we lost in 2005.

The Inaugural Antonyo Awards were well produced, entertaining and spoke up. They are worth watching and will give you insight to some wonderful talent waiting to be discovered.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

