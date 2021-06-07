In News Today…

IMAX today announced that Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow,” set to be released by The Walt Disney Company on July 9, will debut with 22 minutes of select scenes in expanded aspect ratio exclusively in IMAX®. “Black Widow” is the first new movie in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first new Marvel Studios theatrical release since 2019. Directed by Cate Shortland, “Black Widow” stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz. With several scenes specially formatted exclusively for IMAX® theatres, film fans can experience “Black Widow” on the massive IMAX screen at 1.90:1 aspect ratio – showing up to 26% more of the onscreen image.

Civetta Hospitality partners James Mallios, Kylie Monagan, Tanya Saxena and Michael Van Kamp are pleased to announce the launch of this summer season at Calissa. Their Water Mill hotspot located at 1020 Montauk Highway will host a series of performances by some of Broadway’s most entertaining and talented stars including Tituss Burgess, Brandon Victor Dixon and Joshua Henry at the chicrestaurant. Broadway Out East is produced by Justin Smith, Concertmaster of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Ticketed performances at Calissa will take place weekly from July 8th, to September 2nd.

The all-star lineup at Calissa includes some of the biggest names kicking off with three time Tony nominee Joshua Henry from Apple TV’s SEE and NETFLIX’s Tick, Tick..Boom! on July 8th, American Idol legend and recording artist Clay Aiken on July 15th, and Grammy Award winner and current Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley from Jagged Little Pill on July 22nd. Grammy nominee Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Bridges of Madison County) will sing on July 29th and Tony nominated Tootsie star Lilli Cooper will take the stage on August 5th. Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon from FOX’s “RENT: Live” and NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” will electrify guests on August 12th. Broadway’s Tony-nominated super couple Orfeh & Andy Karl (Pretty Woman, Legally Blonde, Saturday Night Fever) rock the stage on August 19th. Five time Emmy nominee, star of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Broadway great Tituss Burgess will close out the series with a can’t miss performance on Thursday, September 2nd. Special menu additions offered during each show includes local oysters, premium raw bar items and bubbles from Veuve Clicquot and Ruinart.

And for more food fun check out Alfie’s Bar & Kitchen in the city. Executive Chef-Partner Darren Pettigrew offers a selection of spring options and lunch staples that are both unique and delicious. Have a lunch outdoors at their charming outdoor seating or indoor for cool air conditioning. Should you opt for a refreshing beer or cocktail, as a craft beer bar, Alfie’s offers a round of 15 rotating beers on tap that change weekly from a proponent of local breweries both large and small. Seasonal cocktails are created by Valerie’s.