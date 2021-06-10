‘In the Heights’ Makes Historical Film Festival Return

The 2021 Tribeca Festival made history by bringing back the full film festival experience to the world last night. All over New York City film fans gathered and cheered on the memorable moment.

“In the Heights” kicked off its 20th anniversary with the world premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ highly anticipated musical celebration. The film fittingly premiered at the United Palace theater in Washington Heights with scenery from the film serving as the backdrop on the carpet. For the first time ever, the festival’s opening night was screened simultaneously across all five boroughs in multiple open-air venues.

Jon M. Chu directed the screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical, created and produced by New York’s own Lin-Manuel Miranda. The screenplay adapted by Quiara Alegría Hudes, with original songs and lyrics by Miranda, is about a bodega owner Usnavi, played by Anthony Ramos, who hopes, imagines, and sings about a better life. The film also stars Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Jimmy Smits. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman, and Mara Jacobs produce.

Tribeca also hosted members of its 2021 jury at the screening at The Battery including Sharon Stone, Helen Hunt, Delroy Lindo, Bryan Cranston, John Turturro, Hari Nef, Justin Bartha, Adria Petty, Ana Lily Amirpour, Elegance Bratton, Tig Notaro, Iyabo Boyd, Judith Godreche, Sabrina Schmidt Gordon.

Tribeca 2021 runs June 9-20 and is the first major North American film festival held in person since COVID-19. The 12-day live celebration is the culmination of NY PopsUp, the statewide revitalization initiative to bring back live entertainment and the arts to the community.