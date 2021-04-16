MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

‘In The Heights’ Premiere to Mark Tribeca Festival Return

New York City is the ultimate comeback kid!

The film of the summer, “In The Heights,” will officially open the 2021 Tribeca Festival. Film lovers will be heading uptown to Washington Heights with Lin-Manuel Miranda and director Jon M. Chu for the world premiere of the film to celebrate this quintessential New York story and vibrant neighborhood.

“It is such an honor to open the 20th anniversary Tribeca Festival with In the Heights. We’re so excited to welcome them uptown! This will be an unforgettable night at the United Palace. We can’t wait to share this musical love letter to our community, with our community, in our community,” said Miranda, creator of “In The Heights.”

And, the unique experience will be even more exciting with opening night screenings broadcast across all five boroughs at multiple outdoor venues.

Last month, Tribeca announced a return to live events with innovative outdoor screenings and exhibitions. To ensure everyone’s safety, they are working closely with the New York State Department of Health to meet COVID-19 protocol.

The whole world is excited to return with one of the biggest film events of the summer.

Festival Passes are available now, click here for more info.

