Film

In The Heights Releases Two New Exciting Videos

Warner Bros’ is moving up their release date of Lin Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’s Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights from from June 18 to June 11.

This Jon M. Chu directed features Anthony Ramos (A Star is Born, Hamilton), Corey Hawkins (BlacKkKlansman), Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera (TV’s Vida), Olga Merediz (Broadway’s In the Heights), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Gregory Diaz IV (Matilda the Musical), Stephanie Beatriz (TV’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Dascha Polanco (TV’s Orange is the New Black), Lin Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Smits.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

