In The Heights Releases Two New Exciting Videos

Warner Bros’ is moving up their release date of Lin Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’s Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights from from June 18 to June 11.

This Jon M. Chu directed features Anthony Ramos (A Star is Born, Hamilton), Corey Hawkins (BlacKkKlansman), Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera (TV’s Vida), Olga Merediz (Broadway’s In the Heights), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Gregory Diaz IV (Matilda the Musical), Stephanie Beatriz (TV’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Dascha Polanco (TV’s Orange is the New Black), Lin Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Smits.