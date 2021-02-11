In the Mood for Love News

Are you in the mood for love?

Give some heartfelt admiration to some kids in need. Tomorrow on the east coast enCourage Kid Foundation is hosting a Virtual Wine tasting to raise funds for the cause. For 35 years, the organization has listened to the needs of Child Life Specialists across the country. Funds raised with the event will help humanize healthcare for children and their families by resourcing impact-driven pediatric programs and supporting the Child Life Community.

enCourage Kids Young Professionals Board is hosting an exciting Virtual Wine Tasting on Thursday, February 12th. Tickets are $150 per group and include three bottles of wine and a delicious box of chocolates, delivered right to your door in New York City.

And across the country, “The Bachelor” stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk took a special ride with Hertz to go the extra mile this Valentine’s Day. Arie had an early surprise for Lauren of a specially wrapped car that they drove around Scottsdale, Arizona.

“It’s important to me that I’m always being thoughtful of what Lauren enjoys most when making our Valentine’s Day plans,” said the star. “ When Hertz offered to go the extra mile for us with a custom Valentine’s day car, I knew it would be the perfect surprise to whisk her off for a day filled with her favorite things.”



Hertz is going the extra mile by wrapping cars with Valentine’s Day messages to make the holiday a little sweeter this year. You can drive off into the sunset with the one you love in one of these wrapped cars, which, of course, is sanitized and sealed with the Hertz Gold Standard Clean Seal. The Valentine’s Day-themed cars are available at select locations at Hertz.

And for any city in America celebrate the most romantic day of the year with MarieBelle Chocolates’ signature artisanal ganache collections. Each ganache is decorated with a unique Valentine’s Day design that tells a beautiful love story. Together they bring the heart and emotion of Valentine’s Day to life. Another favorite is the MarieBelle Valentine Truffle Box, made using only the finest chocolate blended with fresh cream and dark swiss cocoa powder. These European style truffles are as delicate as they are luscious to eat. Available in the following flavors: Dark Chocolate, Matcha and Champagne.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Cover Art by – Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash