Broadway

In Times Square The Broadway Buskers Present Starbird & the Phoenix and Sky-Pony August 6th

Broadway Buskers brings Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square.

All concerts are FREE, open to the public, and for all ages and you need to arrive 30 minutes before the concert to secure a seat.
 
Performers for August 6th bring Starbird & the Phoenix – Courtney Bassett & Andrew Swackhamer (The Great Comet, Titanique, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, Show & Tell). Powered by gutsy pop/rock vocals and ukulele extroversion, S&P have been lighting up stages across NYC since 2016. Highlights: Late Comet series at 54Below with the cast of Broadway’s The Great Comet, (le) poisson rouge with The Songwriter’s Orchestra, and the inaugural seasons of Broadway Buskers and Songs for Our City. New LP Starfire streaming NOW! www.starbirdandthephoenix.com

Sky-Pony includes Lauren Worsham, Kyle Jarrow, David Blasher, Jamie Mohamdein, Katie Lee Hill, Jessi Suzuki, Jeff Fernandes & Kevin Wunderlich where their credits include (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Spongebob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, The Wildness). This theatrical rock band is fronted by singer/actress Lauren Worsham, with songs by her musician/writer husband Kyle Jarrow. sky-pony.com

The Broadway Buskers concert series is co-curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.

Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

