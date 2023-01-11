In What Countries is Weed Legal as of 2023?

A question about the legality of weed wouldn’t have taken long to answer only a short while ago. But attitudes and laws have evolved rapidly, so there is an ever-increasing number of states and whole countries where weed can be legitimately supplied.

In answer to the original question posed, let’s take a look at which countries have now relaxed legal restrictions and weed can be purchased without any concerns.

The United States

The situation regarding the growing, selling, and using cannabis is constantly evolving in the United States.

As it stands, Federal laws are still in place that prohibit any of the above activities. However, it seems it is only a matter of time before that changes. Currently, there are 18 states that have legalized weed for recreational purposes.

These states include Washington DC. Maybe the capital will lead the way in pushing through the seismic legislative changes that will make weed legal in every state in the near future.

Canada

The situation is far more clear cut in Canada. This country was the first major economy to make recreational use of weed legal, changing their laws in 2018.

You are currently allowed to have 30 grams at any one time and there is a limit of four plants per household.

Uruguay

This country was the first nation in the world to legalize the production, distribution, and consumption of weed. Laws were passed back in 2013.

Uruguayans are allowed to purchase 40 grams of weed each month.

Mexico

Legalization of recreational cannabis is a fairly recent development in this Latin American country.

The supreme court of Mexico passed a law in June 2021 that legalized recreational use of weed.

Widespread tolerance across Europe

Germany is the latest European country to pass laws that make recreational weed use legal. They join an extensive list of countries in the European Union who have legalized the use of weed for medicinal purposes.

Each of these countries has certain restrictions and levels of tolerance.

Spain allows its citizens to grow cannabis at home. However, it is still not permitted to sell weed or consume it in a public space.

Portugal is an interesting scenario. They actually decriminalized the possession or consumption of weed way back in 2001. The downside is that there are still circumstances where fines are issued. You have to agree to attend an addiction program if you want to avoid this penalty.

Probably one of the most iconic and tolerant countries when it comes to smoking weed is the Netherlands. The sale and use of weed has been going on in their famous coffee shops since way back in the mid 1970s.

Surprisingly, given that long history, cultivating the plants still remains illegal.

The weed revolution is gathering pace and there have been wholesale changes to laws and levels of tolerance in the last decade.

The list of countries and states where you can smoke weed without any meaningful restrictions or problems is growing and it is surely only a matter of time before the whole of the US becomes open for business.