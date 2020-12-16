Innovative ways to get feedback from your target customers as explained by Michael Giannulis

Data and analytics give the proper insight into what the customers want from the establishment. Customer feedback is an essential tool in this regard. It helps to understand customer behavior, their expectation, and their grievances. When you match the customer feedback, you get an accurate picture of what is going on in your establishment. You will be able to fix the problems and chase the right opportunities. Various methods may assist you in grabbing customer feedback. These methods encompass surveys, usability tests, user activity, feedback boxes, and reaching out directly.

Mike Giannulis gives a proper insight into the various methods of achieving customer feedback.

• Survey: a survey is an age-old tool utilized by entrepreneurs for grabbing reliable data on customer satisfaction. There are two broad categories under this, which encompass long surveys and short surveys. Long surveys are the most familiar process that entrepreneurs use to create a few questions with experts’ help and then send them to their target customers. While utilizing the long survey method, it is essential to keep it short and crisp and be specific. Keep in mind that each question serves a purpose.

Also, ensure that you effectively utilize each data. It is always good to start with open-ended questions to help customers express themselves. A short survey method is an option that you can provide direction. According to Mike Giannulis, frame the questions, choose the page where you want to display the questions, and then sort through the responses when you get them. It is a short and effective method utilized by various Entrepreneurs.

• Feedback box: feedback boxes are a structured method for receiving customer feedback. Using a feedback form, you may give your customers the chance to express their grievances, which may prop up anytime. Make provisions for displaying these forms at the bottom of every page. Ensure the availability of these forms so that the customers can send their messages to you whenever the need arises. Make the feedback boxes as straightforward as possible.

• Reach out to the customers directly: one of the most popular and reliable ways of getting hold of loyal customers is reaching out to them. When a company uses emails, surveys, and analytics, they miss out on contextual information. By talking to the customers directly, you will get a clear picture of their needs and requirements. You may invite them for lunch and try to ensure that you value their opinion.

• Usability tests: There are services available that may help you to see what catches the attention of the customers, what sections they are attracted to, and where they get confused. These tools are ideal for account creation and new web applications. Usability tests get specially designed to grab a proper understanding of customer reaction to products and services.

When you continuously collect feedback from your customers, you know that building your business requires this as a primary step. Try to experiment with the various methods and find the correct combination for your organization to do well in every commercial endeavor.