Inside Annual enCourage Kids Foundation Serving Up Smiles

On October 18, hundreds of people gathered at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers for the annual enCourage Kids Foundation Serving Up Smiles. The premiere party showcased decadent plates from world-renowned chefs and top named restaurants in New York City along with world-class wines, cocktails, and incredible auction items.

ABC Sports Anchor Ryan Field emceed the program and Chef Ralph Scamardella (Chef & Partner TAO Group Hospitality) served as Culinary Chair. Notables who presented support for the evening included Erik Coleman (Former NFL Safety & MSG Commentator of Odds with Ends), Tony Richardson (NFL Legend & Sports Commentator), and Matt Brust (Former NBA Forward & Finance Expert), who attended and enjoyed eating and dancing the night away with the music provided by Live Wire Band.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of different foods and beverages donated by Alvin & Friends, Avo Taco, bakeyorey, Ben & Jack’s Steakhouse, Bryant Park Grill, Butter, HappyBoards, LAVO New York, Robert, Sfoglia, Spice Culture, Sweets to Crave, TAO Uptown, B. Stuyvesant Champagne, Dr. Perricone Hydrogen Water, Fever-Tree, FIJI Water, Jade Sparkling Wine, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, Landmark Vineyards, Newburgh Brewing Company, Owl’s Brew, Revel Spirits Inc., Shinju Japanese Whiskey, Whitley Neill Gin, and Zyr Vodka.

While people were having fun, guests also were taking in a moment to honor the late Michele Hall Duncan, who was the former president & CEO of enCourage Kids Foundation.

The organization recently established The Michele Hall-Duncan Child Life Hero award which will be an annual award recognizing a Child Life professional for their outstanding service and dedication to pediatric patients. The award will include a grant to the recipient’s institution to fund a pediatric program as another way to honor Michele’s legacy. The inaugural award will be granted at the 2023 enCourage Kids Gala

Event sponsors included ARK RESTAURANTS, BRYANT PARK GRILL, CAPITAL ONE, COUGAR Capital, The Donut Pub, Feil Family Foundation, GFP Real Estate, ROBERT, Signature Bank, Lucy and David Ball, Goldberg Weprin Finkel Goldstein LLP, CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD, BUCHBINDER & WARREN, and Emerson Amusements Company.

To get involved with the organization or donate: www.encourage-kids.org