Inside Opening Night of Paradise Square

The new Broadway musical Paradise Square opened on Sunday, April 3 at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) with NYC Mayor Adams opening the show with remarks from the stage. The production began previews on March 15, 2022. The after party was held at Bond 45. All photos courtesy of The Press Room.
Mayor Eric Adams addresses the audience at the opening night of the new musical “Paradise Square” (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)Photo By Bruce Glikas
On the red carpet
Victoria Clark, Brian Stokes Mitchell and LaChanze (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Shoshana Bean (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Rob Ashford (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Skyler Hensley and Shuler Hensley (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Victoria Clark, Brian Stokes Mitchell and LaChanze (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Victoria Clark, Brian Stokes Mitchell, LaChanze and Pearl Sun(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Chirlane McCray and Bill de Blasio(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Conor Coleman, Eric Craig, Camille Eanga-Selenge, Kristen Beth Williams, Jason Oremus and Elyse Romano(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Director Moisés Kaufman(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Gryphyn Karimloo and Ramin Karimloo (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Julie Halston (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Jason Howland and LaChanze(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Huma Abedin (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Irene Gandy (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Jared Grimes(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Cheryl Wills(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
J.Harrison Ghee(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Judy Kaye (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Larry Kirwan (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Frank Wildhorn and Yoka Wao(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Huma Abedin and Producer Joe Crowley (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Lillias White and LaChanze (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Chirlane McCray, Bill de Blasio and Producer Joe Crowley (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Tony Award nominee Joaquina Kalukango (Slave Play) leads a cast that also stars Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Tony Award nominee John Dossett (Newsies, Gypsy), Sidney DuPont (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), A.J. Shively (La Cage aux Folles, Bright Star), Nathaniel Stampley (The Gershwin’s Porgy & Bess, The Color Purple), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin, Chicago), Jacob Fishel (Fiddler on the Roof), Kevin Dennis (Canadian productions of Young Frankenstein, Assassins) and Matt Bogart (Smokey Joe’s Café, Miss Saigon). Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) will stand by for Ms. Kalukango.
Jacob Fishel (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
AJ Shively (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Cody Renard Richard and Aisha Jackson (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Aisha Jackson Joaquina Kalukango (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Gabrielle McClinton Chilina Kennedy(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Sidney DuPont (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)Photo By Bruce Glikas
Chilina Kennedy (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)Photo By Bruce Glikas
Joaquina Kalukango (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)Photo By Bruce Glikas
LaChanze Sidney DuPont (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Matt Bogart Chilina Kennedy Jason Howland (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Matt Bogart Joaquina Kalukango(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
Matt Bogart Kevin Dennis John Dossett Nathaniel Stampley Chilina Kennedy Joaquina Kalukango A.J. Shively Sidney DuPont Gabrielle McClinton The Cast during the opening night curtain call (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Photo By Bruce Glikas
The production also features Garrett Coleman, Colin Barkell, Karen Burthwright, Kennedy Caughell, Dwayne Clark, Conor Coleman, Eric Craig, Colin Cunliffe, Chloe Davis, Josh Davis, Bernard Dotson, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Camille Eanga-Selenge, Sam Edgerly, Shiloh Goodin, Sean Jenness, Joshua Keith, Jay McKenzie, Ben Michael, Kayla Pecchioni, Eilis Quinn, Lee Siegel, Erica Spyres, Lael Van Keuren, Sir Brock Warren, Alan Wiggins, Kristen Beth Williams and Hailee Kaleem Wright.
Paradise Square has a book by Christina Anderson (Good Goods, Inked Baby), Craig Lucas(The Light in the Piazza, An American in Paris) and Larry Kirwan (lead singer of Black 47), with music by Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), lyrics by Nathan Tysen(Amélie) and Masi Asare (Monsoon Wedding), and additional music by Mr. Kirwan, inspired in part by the songs of Stephen Foster. Musical supervision, music direction and orchestrations are by Mr. Howland, with arrangements by Mr. Howland and Mr. Kirwan.
Direction is by two-time Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman (I Am My Own Wife, The Laramie Project), who was a 2015 National Medal of Arts recipient under President Barack Obama. Choreography is by Bill T. Jones, who is a two-time Tony Award winner (Spring Awakening, Fela!), 2014 National Medal of Arts recipient also under Obama, and a 2010 Kennedy Center Honoree. Musical staging is by Alex Sanchez (Far From Heaven, NY City Center Encores!). Irish and Hammerstep choreography is by Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus.
Paradise Square is produced by three-time Tony Award winner Garth H. Drabinsky (Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award, Best Musical), Show Boat (Tony Award, Best Revival of a Musical), Ragtime, Fosse (Tony Award, Best Musical), Parade). Mr. Drabinsky’s longtime colleague, documentary filmmaker Peter LeDonne (the Academy Award-nominated Curtain Call and Sister Rose’s Passion) is co-producing.
