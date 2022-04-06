Inside Opening Night of Paradise Square

The new Broadway musical Paradise Square opened on Sunday, April 3 at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) with NYC Mayor Adams opening the show with remarks from the stage. The production began previews on March 15, 2022. The after party was held at Bond 45. All photos courtesy of The Press Room.

On the red carpet

Tony Award nominee Joaquina Kalukango (Slave Play) leads a cast that also stars Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Tony Award nominee John Dossett (Newsies, Gypsy), Sidney DuPont (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), A.J. Shively (La Cage aux Folles, Bright Star), Nathaniel Stampley (The Gershwin’s Porgy & Bess, The Color Purple), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin, Chicago), Jacob Fishel (Fiddler on the Roof), Kevin Dennis (Canadian productions of Young Frankenstein, Assassins) and Matt Bogart (Smokey Joe’s Café, Miss Saigon). Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) will stand by for Ms. Kalukango.

Joaquina Kalukango (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)Photo By Bruce Glikas

The production also features Garrett Coleman, Colin Barkell, Karen Burthwright, Kennedy Caughell, Dwayne Clark, Conor Coleman, Eric Craig, Colin Cunliffe, Chloe Davis, Josh Davis, Bernard Dotson, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Camille Eanga-Selenge, Sam Edgerly, Shiloh Goodin, Sean Jenness, Joshua Keith, Jay McKenzie, Ben Michael, Kayla Pecchioni, Eilis Quinn, Lee Siegel, Erica Spyres, Lael Van Keuren, Sir Brock Warren, Alan Wiggins, Kristen Beth Williams and Hailee Kaleem Wright.

Paradise Square has a book by Christina Anderson (Good Goods, Inked Baby), Craig Lucas(The Light in the Piazza, An American in Paris) and Larry Kirwan (lead singer of Black 47), with music by Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), lyrics by Nathan Tysen(Amélie) and Masi Asare (Monsoon Wedding), and additional music by Mr. Kirwan, inspired in part by the songs of Stephen Foster. Musical supervision, music direction and orchestrations are by Mr. Howland, with arrangements by Mr. Howland and Mr. Kirwan.

Direction is by two-time Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman (I Am My Own Wife, The Laramie Project), who was a 2015 National Medal of Arts recipient under President Barack Obama. Choreography is by Bill T. Jones, who is a two-time Tony Award winner (Spring Awakening, Fela!), 2014 National Medal of Arts recipient also under Obama, and a 2010 Kennedy Center Honoree. Musical staging is by Alex Sanchez (Far From Heaven, NY City Center Encores!). Irish and Hammerstep choreography is by Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus.

Paradise Square is produced by three-time Tony Award winner Garth H. Drabinsky (Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award, Best Musical), Show Boat (Tony Award, Best Revival of a Musical), Ragtime, Fosse (Tony Award, Best Musical), Parade). Mr. Drabinsky’s longtime colleague, documentary filmmaker Peter LeDonne (the Academy Award-nominated Curtain Call and Sister Rose’s Passion) is co-producing.

Look for T2C’s review Friday morning.