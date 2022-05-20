MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Inside Rehearsals for The Orchard Featuring Jessica Hecht, Mikhail Baryshnikov & More

The Orchard is a hybrid piece of theater and can be seen in two formats: Live & In-Person at the Baryshnikov Arts Center and The Virtual Experience – Online. The limited engagement of The Orchard begins previews on May 31 with opening night set for June 16 and will run through July 3.

Mikhail Baryshnikov Photo Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Mikhail Baryshnikov Photo Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The cast of The Orchard features Jessica Hecht, Elise Kibler, Juliet Brett, Darya Denisova, John McGinty, Nael Nacer, Mark Nelson, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and director Igor Golyak.

Jessica Hecht Photo Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jessica Hecht Photo Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The Orchard invites us into the fragile world of a family yearning for connection and struggling with the end of their world as they know it. Threatened with foreclosure and the loss of their beloved orchard, they face unstoppable, destructive forces that dismantle their lives like the breaking of a string.

The Cast of The Orchard-Nael Nacer, Elise Kibler, John McGinty, Mark Nelson, Daria Denisova, Jessica Hecht, Juliet Brett and Mikhail Baryshnikov Photo Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jessica Hecht and John McGinty Photo Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jessica Hecht and Mark Nelson Photo Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Elise Kibler, Jessica Hecht and Mark Nelson Photo Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Elise Kibler Photo Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Mark Nelson, Jessica Hecht and Juliet Brett Photo Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Mark Nelson Photo Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Darya Denisova Photo Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jessica Hecht Photo Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Igor Golyak (Director, Conceiver and Adapter) Photo Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Sara Stackhouse Photo Genevieve Rafter Keddy

