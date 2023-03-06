Events
Inside the Hudson River Park Friends’ Playground Committee
Hosted by Weather Anchor of NBC’s TODAY, Al Roker, the event honored actress and author Jill Kargman and Zara Terez Tisch, the Founder and CEO of Terez. The Luncheon featured a live auction led by Harry Santa-Olalla. Additional attendees included: Sas Goldberg, Erin Lichy, Meredith Melling, Lindsey Peers, Bronson Van Wyck and others.
Hudson River Park is a 550-acre recreational oasis running from Chambers Street to 59th Street bringing much needed, green open space to millions of New Yorkers. Hudson River Park is NOT a city park and relies on private donations and community support to keep the Park green, clean and growing.
The Hudson River Park Friends’ Playground Committee honors accomplished parents and leaders in their communities who are actively engaged and supportive of Hudson River Park and its initiatives. The Playground Committee works to gather support from the local community and raise funds for education, play areas, sports fields, children’s programs and more. Since the Playground Committee’s inception, their advocacy efforts have made a profound impact and the Committee has raised over $6 million to benefit the Park.
Harry Santa-Olalla led the afternoon’s live auction, which featured unique experiences from premier restaurants within Hudson River Park — City Winery and Grand Banks — and popular sports bundles, including meeting the pros at the US Open and an ultimate New York Sports Fan package.
In keeping with this year’s event theme — Stay Wild — the money raised at HRPK Friends’ Playground Committee Luncheon helps fund the Park’s 550+ free programs including public education, environmental sustainability and special events for families and children — because today’s wild playground-goers are the future stewards of the environment.
This year, Hudson River Park celebrates its 25th anniversary with the openings of exciting new amenities at Pier 57, the reopening of Chelsea Waterside Park, the grand openings of Gansevoort Peninsula and Pier 97 — bringing nearly eight acres of new green spaces to NYC families.
The Playground Committee Luncheon’s sponsors included BLADE, The Corcoran Group and Frying Pan.
The 2023 Luncheon Planning Committee includes: Rebekah Klipper (co-president), Sarah Lambert (co-president); Wendy Amsterdam, Jenny Miller Dutton, Jillian Simpson, Caroline Bliss Spencer and Megan Stackhouse.
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
LINDLEY PASSES — (Via Deadline) David Lindley, whose talents on string instruments made him a sought-after collaborator for Jackson Browne, Dolly Parton, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan and more, has died at 78. No cause was given, but Lindley was reportedly suffering from a long-term illness. Lindley’s skill on
“The loss of David Lindley is a huge one,” singer Jason Isbell wrote on Twitter. “Without his influence, my music would sound completely different. I was genuinely obsessed with his playing from the first time I heard it. The man was a giant.”
Graham Nash also posted. “One of the most talented musicians there has ever been,” Nash wrote. “David could play pretty much any instrument you put in front of him with incredible versatility and expression.”
Lindley was part of The Section, a group of regular session players who helped shape soft rock in the 1970’s.
“I’d listen to a song and see what worked. The song is the center of everything. If the song was about a friend of Jackson’s who died, you play something appropriate for that,” Lindley told Rolling Stone in 2010. “You don’t play a Chuck berry solo in the middle of ‘Song for Adam.’ A Chuck Berry solo is a great thing, but not that for that moment.”
Lindley worked in Jackson Browne’s band for most of the 1980’s. The favor was returned by Browne when he produced Lindley’s 1981 album, El Rayo-X, which spawned an FM hit single with a cover of “Mercury Blues.” They played together through 2010 for live shows.
In addition to his wok for others, Lindley had his own bands, including Kleidoscope and El Rayo-X. He played altogether on more than 50 records.
For those in the know, Lindley was just an essential element in that classic LA-sound – from his work on Jackson’s still-great song “Lives In The Balance” to all his other session work. Just an astonishingly creative player. His debut solo album Very Geasy (1998) with his band El Rayo-X, was simply terrific. A huge, huge loss. What a tremendous talent. Check out his work with Crosby, Nash and Browne here:
SHORT TAKES — Here’s Micky Dolenz and NY Live’s Sara Gore from their interview last week …
Rachel Ray’s calling a halt to her show after 17 seasons. She was great and will be missed. Best to Tommy Crudup … We briefly mentioned Willem Dafoe’s new movie Inside which is simply exquisite. Seen at the after-party were Bradley Cooper; Robert Pattinson; Cynthis Rowley; Tory Kittles; and Dafoe, at Ian Schrager’s newest hotel outpost PUBLIC. Check out this clip from Lifeminute.tv: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/entertainment/movies/willem-dafoe-at-nyc-premiere-of-new-movie-inside/vi-AA189WtL …
We also lost master-musician Wayne Shorter last week at 89. I knew him first from Weather Report, Miles Davis and Art Blakey, but hearing him on Steely Dan’s Aja album, on the title track, brought him to an even wider audience A master musician. Check out this story from the BBC: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64830949 …
Speaking of Dolenz, he talks to Rolling Stone’s Andy Greene Tuesday re his April tour and book (I’m Told I Had A Good Time) set for release later this year … Rhino’s main media man Jason Elzy set to depart the label. Jason’s a terrifically resourceful PR-man and will turn up fast at another post. Stay tuned …
I did not know that Talking Heads-wizard David Bryne composed the title song for the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, which seems to be the movie front-runner for next week’s Oscars. It’s nominated for Best Song and Bryne will perform it with Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu at the ceremony. Terrific interview in Deadline on Mr. Bryne; check it out here: https://deadline.com/2023/03/everything-everywhere-all-at-once-david-byrne-interview-oscars-talking-heads-reunion-podcast-1235278086/ … Live At Leeds – Great piece in the local Haworth, New Jersey publication The Neighbors, about the brothers Leeds; Steve and Harvey. Check it out here: https://www.flipsnack.com/bergenneighbors/cdh_mar23.html?fbclid=IwAR3wQEdXPOWNW34hgrnxY2_998O2iCBjBCgMOYMOWJwDFcC0uA84n6mgNWU …
And, is veteran-actor Clancy Brown the new Penguin in the new HBO Max Penguin series? You betcha!
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Harrison Jordan; Richard Johnson; Greg D’Alessandro; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Kent Denmark; Vinny Napolitano; Juie Gurovitsch; Andrew Sandoval; Jacqueline Boyd; Kristina Delmar; Morgan Landau; Andrew Saffir; Marion Curtis; Paul Morphos; Alex Salzman; and CHIP!
Events
Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories Deluxe Album Being Reissued On March 17, To Commemorate Fred Rogers 95th Birthday On March 20
Ahead of what would have been Fred Rogers 95th birthday on March 20, GRAMMY® and Emmy winning music producer Dennis Scott is preparing to reissue a special deluxe version on March 17 of the 2019 album, Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories, his second recorded collection of Fred’s original music by way of Bob Frank Distribution & The Orchard (orcd.co/ThankYouMisterRogers) and ThankYouMisterRogers.com.
Originally released in 2019, the album features recordings from music icons like Micky Dolenz, Sandi Patty, Vanessa Williams, Jim Brickman, Jon Secada, Lee Greenwood, Rita Wilson, Tom Bergeron, The Cowsills, Jaci Velasquez, Kellie Pickler, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. The new deluxe reissue will include a newly recorded version of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” by singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso Parker Hastings, along with artist interviews, and track commentary.
Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories has won several awards including the Parent’s Choice Award, National Parenting Products Award, Family Choice Award, Hot Diggity Award, and was a nominee of American Association of Independent Music’s Libera Award.
Scott also recorded and produced Songs From The Neighborhood – The Music of Mister Rogers, which won a GRAMMY® award in 2006 for Best Musical Album for Children, and featured recordings from music icons Crystal Gayle, Ricky Skaggs, Jon Secada, Amy Grant, CeCe Winans and others.
“During the making of Fred’s album I had the opportunity to speak with people from all walks of life,” Scott said. “Everyone agrees that we need Mister Rogers now more than ever. They miss him as well as his music.”
Producer Scott has almost single-handedly been the one person who has consistently raised up the music of Fred Rogers, and is responsible for spearheading such efforts as helping Fred receive the ASCAP Deems Taylor Television Broadcast Award, lobbied and succeeded in getting a special entry about Fred Rogers read into the Congressional Record, and is currently leading a grassroots effort along with Emmy® award winning American TV Personality Tom Bergeron (America’s Funniest Videos, Dancing with the Stars), and gospel singer Sandi Patty, to induct Fred Rogers into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. By way of a Change.org petition, Scott has amassed more than 2,300 signatures, and is again calling on the public and music community for more support.
“Fred Rogers composed over 200 songs, not only for his television program but also for CD’s, record albums, and video – songs that are part of the soundtrack of our lives,” said David Newell. “That’s why so many people believe that Mister Rogers belongs in The Songwriters Hall of Fame. If I know Fred Rogers, this honor would mean the world to him because it’s a recognition of his music.”
Scott will host a special invitation-only “Happy Birthday, Mister Rogers” event in Nashville for media, TV, radio and music industry professionals, with support from ASCAP. It will be held on Monday, March 20, from 5-7pm CT at Steinway Piano Gallery (Fred’s choice piano was Steinway). The event will feature special musical performances given by country singer-songwriter Teea Goans, singer-songwriter & guitar virtuoso Parker Hastings, who will put a Chet Atkins like spin on the original Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood theme song “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” and studio vocalist Gary Janney. There will be refreshments, food, and a special Mister Rogers cake to be shared. TV & media are encouraged to attend for content capturing and onsite interviews.
“After producing two albums featuring Fred Rogers’ music I have developed a deep appreciation for his songwriting skills,” said Scott. “If you look closely at his tunes you can see what a lyrical craftsman he was. And his choice of chords are more complex than one might expect to hear in any “children’s” song. That’s the magic of Mister Rogers. He never talked down to kids – musically or otherwise. His songs have messages for all ages and his composing is as sophisticated as many of our great American writers. There’s no doubt in my mind that he belongs in The Songwriters Hall of Fame.”
Art
Death Is Not the End Opens March 17 At The Rubin Museum
Join on Friday, March 17, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM to celebrate the opening of The Rubim Museum newest exhibition, Death Is Not the End. The cross-cultural exhibition explores ideas of death and afterlife in the art of Tibetan Buddhism and Christianity with artworks spanning 12 centuries from the Rubin Museum collection alongside artworks on loan from private collections and major institutions. Enjoy free admission, tours, music from DJ Roshni Samlal, drinks and dancing in the K2 lounge, temporary tattoos, and the launch of the 2023 Spiral issue, which explores moments of change that propel us into the unknown. Members will also receive two free drink tickets and access to the exclusive member section. Come explore what #LifeAfter means to you and toast the new exhibition! Reserve your free tickets today.
