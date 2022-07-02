Inside The Organic Spa Media Experience

Reporting by Claire Kay Hernandez

The Organic Spa Media’s Experience Travel + Wellness NYC Event on Friday, June 17 was a sight to behold. Hosted at the Pendry Manhattan West, it was a fun and pampering day filled with panels covering all things wellness, skinimalism, and sustainable beauty.

Upon arriving I was greeted with a sound bowl healing session hosted by the new Joali Maldives wellness resort. The sound bowl session was both therapeutic and transformative. A sense of calmness filled the room as all the women in attendance were sent on a journey into their breath and the present moment.

Being in the heart of New York City it is often difficult to find a moment of stillness amongst the hustle and bustle of city life. It was a beautifully refreshing experience to be allowed to let go for a few moments. Upon finishing the sound bowl healing, our instructor encouraged us to remain in our feminine energy and use it as a stepping stool to take positive action in our life. Another uplifting message that felt on theme for the overall event.



Toward the middle of the day, guests were invited to enjoy a luncheon accompanied by “WELLNESS AROUND THE GLOBE.” An interactive, educational symposium on the latest in wellness travel, living and organic beauty. The event was also streamed live to virtual attendees throughout the day.

Sponsors of the event included Bellantz, which is pioneering a new trend of face fitness with treatments and products that offer a natural alternative to anti-aging chemical and surgical procedures. Good Idea, the first sparkling water that works to stabilize blood sugar and balance the metabolism to help prevent weight and fat gain, reduce aging and enhance overall well being. They had several different flavors available and guests were able to try them ice cold at the bar.

Waldorf-Astoria Los Cabos was also in attendance, providing guests with lunar-focused hand massages. Exhale Spa hosted a 45 minute yoga class that guests were able to participate in as long as they were dressed in proper attire. And last but certainly not least, Belize Tourism offered attendees hand and neck massages from masseuses at a variety of their island resorts. In addition, they hosted a cocktail reception from 4-7pm with special cocktails prepared by a master Belizean mixologist, Belizean snacks, entertainment and prize giveaways.

Each sponsor added their own personal flare to the event. Providing information on trips, products, and why they are on a mission to help alleviate the sustainable wellness community as a whole. Overall wellness is a superpower and it was empowering to attend an event that focused on how to take of yourself from a holistic perspective- mind, body, and spirit. I was happy to have attended.

Upon leaving the event, Organic Spa provided goodie bags filled with samples from sustainable wellness brands featured at the event. It was the perfect parting gift after a day of promoting wellness and relaxation.