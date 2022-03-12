MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Inside The Oscar Gift Bag $100,000 Worth of Goodies

On March 28th several talented artists will take home a little gold statue, but for those who don’t a luxurious gift bag worth six figures is waiting just for the asking. Being an Oscar nominee has its perks.

Inside you will find:

Gift sized plot of land  from Highland Titles

Cost: $197 per 100sqft

OPOPOP Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels 

Cost: $34.99 per gift box

Premium assortment of Bahlsen’s chocolate biscuits: Containing a variety of 10 packs 

Cost: $20

Gift box from skincare brand Byroe Byroe

Cost: Over $365

Gift box from HempHera Kosmetikos 

Cost: From $36.99

Selection of Spermidine Life supplements 

Cost: $396

A three-night stay in Scotland’s Turin Castle includes: private use of the entire 10-bedroom Castle for 2 guests, fully-inclusive butler service and dining, bagpiper welcome on arrival, private gin tasting, and fully-personalized concierge service.

Cost: On application

Ariti premium extra virgin olive oil infused with edible gold flakes

Cost: On application

The Celebrity Arms liposuction treatment at cosmetic surgery Art Lipo

Cost: $9,500-$15,000

Products from C60 Purple Power

Cost: $34-$370

Chai gift set from The Chai Box

Cost: $90

Copy of Building a Legacy of Love: Thriving in the Sandwich Generation by Christy Byrne Yates

Cost: $14

Products from Coal and Canary 

Cost: $60

Comvita UMF 10+ Manuka Honey

Cost:  $72

Selection of treatments and rejuvenations: at Dr. Konstantin’s Luxe Upper East Side office

Cost: $10,000

Three in-home training sessions in Los Angeles with fitness trainer Diego Sebastian

Cost: On application 

Elixinol Sleep Gummies: offered in a sweet blueberry flavor

Cost: $29.99

Euka’s On-The-Go Kit 

Cost: $58

Exploding Kittens: all-new Mantis games Throw Throw Avocado and Exploding Minions

Cost: $58

Badges from The Film Pin Society  

Cost: from $15

Four-night stay for two at Golden Door spas 

Cost: $6,000

T-shirt from Happiest Tee 

Cost: $20

Hotsy Totsy Haus + Devour Por Vida Blue Lux CBD Bath Bomb: topped with a clear quartz crystal that is nestled in 24k gold

Cost: from $9.99

Qai Qai doll

Cost: $29

Jayde Spot Away 

Cost: Exclusive product

Karma Nuts: variety pack of 4 award-winning air-roasted cashews: Sea Salt, Cocoa Dusted, Golden Turmeric, and Cinnamon.

Cost: $14.99

Life coaching session: with holistic healing and wellness expert Kayote Joseph.

Cost: $700 per session

Complimentary project management: on nominees next remodel or ground up project from Maison Construction, a premiere Los Angeles based construction and development company.

Cost: On application 

NutriFit experience 

Cost: $1,734 (28 day premium plan)

A year’s supply of Oxygenetix: An award-winning breathable makeup foundation that has a celebrity cult following.

Cost: $708(12 bottles)

PETA ‘SeaWorld … BLOWS inflatable 

Cost: Exclusive product

Piper & Perro unisex perfume 

Cost: $35

Posh Pretzels gold petite presentation gift box

Cost: $20

Premium Alcohol Seltzer press

Cost: $26.49 (12 cans)

Self love with Nicola: Gift Card for one session with award winning Self-Love Coach and Shaman, Nicola Fernandes

Cost: On application

Serucell KFS: Cellular Protein Complex Serum

Cost: $225

Shinery’s Radiance Wash 

Cost: $28

Siempre tequila plata

Cost: $60

Skinny SBU socks

Cost: $43

Soul Shropshire: Relax Limited Edition Diffuser

Cost: $38

S. Pellegrino: branded water & wine pairing gift box featuring a 750ml bottle of S.Pellegrino Natural Sparkling Mineral Water and a 750ml bottle of Tolani Al Passo 2018 Chianti Classico

Cost: Exclusive product

Tangle Teezer: The Ultimate Detangler

Cost:  $14

Tree by Melina Sempill Watts

Cost: $14

Trust Me Vodka: A limited-edition artist series collector box featuring artwork by Archan Nair and two bottles of Trust Me Vodka

Cost: $60

T-Time products: Interpersonal Shea Butter Balm

Cost:  $28

Turboflex eyewear (by Aspex eyewear group)

Cost: Price on application

Vahdam India’s Rover Bottle

Cost: $12.50

Warmies

Cost: From $22

Whipped drinks: A kit with all of the tools to make the perfect whipped coffee at home in only 60 seconds.

Cost: $49

Wunderkeks: ‘Red Carpet Fudgiest Brownies Ever’ covered with gold leaf

Cost: $44.95

Brad Yates novel The Wizard’s Wish

Cost: $22

and

Youth’s Anti-Blemish Concentrate 

Cost: $22

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

