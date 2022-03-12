Inside The Oscar Gift Bag $100,000 Worth of Goodies

On March 28th several talented artists will take home a little gold statue, but for those who don’t a luxurious gift bag worth six figures is waiting just for the asking. Being an Oscar nominee has its perks.
Inside you will find:
Gift sized plot of land from Highland Titles
Cost: $197 per 100sqft
OPOPOP Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels
Cost: $34.99 per gift box
Premium assortment of Bahlsen’s chocolate biscuits: Containing a variety of 10 packs
Cost: $20
Gift box from skincare brand Byroe Byroe
Cost: Over $365
Gift box from HempHera Kosmetikos
Cost: From $36.99
Selection of Spermidine Life supplements
Cost: $396
A three-night stay in Scotland’s Turin Castle includes: private use of the entire 10-bedroom Castle for 2 guests, fully-inclusive butler service and dining, bagpiper welcome on arrival, private gin tasting, and fully-personalized concierge service.
Cost: On application
Ariti premium extra virgin olive oil infused with edible gold flakes
Cost: On application
The Celebrity Arms liposuction treatment at cosmetic surgery Art Lipo
Cost: $9,500-$15,000
Products from C60 Purple Power
Cost: $34-$370
Chai gift set from The Chai Box
Cost: $90
Copy of Building a Legacy of Love: Thriving in the Sandwich Generation by Christy Byrne Yates
Cost: $14
Products from Coal and Canary
Cost: $60
Comvita UMF 10+ Manuka Honey
Cost: $72
Selection of treatments and rejuvenations: at Dr. Konstantin’s Luxe Upper East Side office
Cost: $10,000
Three in-home training sessions in Los Angeles with fitness trainer Diego Sebastian
Cost: On application
Elixinol Sleep Gummies: offered in a sweet blueberry flavor
Cost: $29.99
Euka’s On-The-Go Kit
Cost: $58
Exploding Kittens: all-new Mantis games Throw Throw Avocado and Exploding Minions
Cost: $58
Badges from The Film Pin Society
Cost: from $15
Four-night stay for two at Golden Door spas
Cost: $6,000
T-shirt from Happiest Tee
Cost: $20
Hotsy Totsy Haus + Devour Por Vida Blue Lux CBD Bath Bomb: topped with a clear quartz crystal that is nestled in 24k gold
Cost: from $9.99
Qai Qai doll
Cost: $29
Jayde Spot Away
Cost: Exclusive product
Karma Nuts: variety pack of 4 award-winning air-roasted cashews: Sea Salt, Cocoa Dusted, Golden Turmeric, and Cinnamon.
Cost: $14.99
Life coaching session: with holistic healing and wellness expert Kayote Joseph.
Cost: $700 per session
Complimentary project management: on nominees next remodel or ground up project from Maison Construction, a premiere Los Angeles based construction and development company.
Cost: On application
NutriFit experience
Cost: $1,734 (28 day premium plan)
A year’s supply of Oxygenetix: An award-winning breathable makeup foundation that has a celebrity cult following.
Cost: $708(12 bottles)
PETA ‘SeaWorld … BLOWS inflatable
Cost: Exclusive product
Piper & Perro unisex perfume
Cost: $35
Posh Pretzels gold petite presentation gift box
Cost: $20
Premium Alcohol Seltzer press
Cost: $26.49 (12 cans)
Self love with Nicola: Gift Card for one session with award winning Self-Love Coach and Shaman, Nicola Fernandes
Cost: On application
Serucell KFS: Cellular Protein Complex Serum
Cost: $225
Shinery’s Radiance Wash
Cost: $28
Siempre tequila plata
Cost: $60
Skinny SBU socks
Cost: $43
Soul Shropshire: Relax Limited Edition Diffuser
Cost: $38
S. Pellegrino: branded water & wine pairing gift box featuring a 750ml bottle of S.Pellegrino Natural Sparkling Mineral Water and a 750ml bottle of Tolani Al Passo 2018 Chianti Classico
Cost: Exclusive product
Tangle Teezer: The Ultimate Detangler
Cost: $14
Tree by Melina Sempill Watts
Cost: $14
Trust Me Vodka: A limited-edition artist series collector box featuring artwork by Archan Nair and two bottles of Trust Me Vodka
Cost: $60
T-Time products: Interpersonal Shea Butter Balm
Cost: $28
Turboflex eyewear (by Aspex eyewear group)
Cost: Price on application
Vahdam India’s Rover Bottle
Cost: $12.50
Warmies
Cost: From $22
Whipped drinks: A kit with all of the tools to make the perfect whipped coffee at home in only 60 seconds.
Cost: $49
Wunderkeks: ‘Red Carpet Fudgiest Brownies Ever’ covered with gold leaf
Cost: $44.95
Brad Yates novel The Wizard’s Wish
Cost: $22
and
Youth’s Anti-Blemish Concentrate
Cost: $22
