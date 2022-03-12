Inside The Oscar Gift Bag $100,000 Worth of Goodies

On March 28th several talented artists will take home a little gold statue, but for those who don’t a luxurious gift bag worth six figures is waiting just for the asking. Being an Oscar nominee has its perks.

Inside you will find:

Gift sized plot of land from Highland Titles

Cost: $197 per 100sqft

OPOPOP Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels

Cost: $34.99 per gift box

Premium assortment of Bahlsen’s chocolate biscuits: Containing a variety of 10 packs

Cost: $20

Gift box from skincare brand Byroe Byroe

Cost: Over $365

Gift box from HempHera Kosmetikos

Cost: From $36.99

Selection of Spermidine Life supplements

Cost: $396

A three-night stay in Scotland’s Turin Castle includes: private use of the entire 10-bedroom Castle for 2 guests, fully-inclusive butler service and dining, bagpiper welcome on arrival, private gin tasting, and fully-personalized concierge service.

Cost: On application

Ariti premium extra virgin olive oil infused with edible gold flakes

Cost: On application

The Celebrity Arms liposuction treatment at cosmetic surgery Art Lipo

Cost: $9,500-$15,000

Products from C60 Purple Power

Cost: $34-$370

Chai gift set from The Chai Box

Cost: $90

Copy of Building a Legacy of Love: Thriving in the Sandwich Generation by Christy Byrne Yates

Cost: $14

Products from Coal and Canary

Cost: $60

Comvita UMF 10+ Manuka Honey

Cost: $72

Selection of treatments and rejuvenations: at Dr. Konstantin’s Luxe Upper East Side office

Cost: $10,000

Three in-home training sessions in Los Angeles with fitness trainer Diego Sebastian

Cost: On application

Elixinol Sleep Gummies: offered in a sweet blueberry flavor

Cost: $29.99

Euka’s On-The-Go Kit

Cost: $58

Exploding Kittens: all-new Mantis games Throw Throw Avocado and Exploding Minions

Cost: $58

Badges from The Film Pin Society

Cost: from $15

Four-night stay for two at Golden Door spas

Cost: $6,000

T-shirt from Happiest Tee

Cost: $20

Hotsy Totsy Haus + Devour Por Vida Blue Lux CBD Bath Bomb: topped with a clear quartz crystal that is nestled in 24k gold

Cost: from $9.99

Qai Qai doll

Cost: $29

Jayde Spot Away

Cost: Exclusive product

Karma Nuts: variety pack of 4 award-winning air-roasted cashews: Sea Salt, Cocoa Dusted, Golden Turmeric, and Cinnamon.

Cost: $14.99

Life coaching session: with holistic healing and wellness expert Kayote Joseph.

Cost: $700 per session

Complimentary project management: on nominees next remodel or ground up project from Maison Construction, a premiere Los Angeles based construction and development company.

Cost: On application

NutriFit experience

Cost: $1,734 (28 day premium plan)

A year’s supply of Oxygenetix: An award-winning breathable makeup foundation that has a celebrity cult following.

Cost: $708(12 bottles)

PETA ‘SeaWorld … BLOWS inflatable

Cost: Exclusive product

Piper & Perro unisex perfume

Cost: $35

Posh Pretzels gold petite presentation gift box

Cost: $20

Premium Alcohol Seltzer press

Cost: $26.49 (12 cans)

Self love with Nicola: Gift Card for one session with award winning Self-Love Coach and Shaman, Nicola Fernandes

Cost: On application

Serucell KFS: Cellular Protein Complex Serum

Cost: $225

Shinery’s Radiance Wash

Cost: $28

Siempre tequila plata

Cost: $60

Skinny SBU socks

Cost: $43

Soul Shropshire: Relax Limited Edition Diffuser

Cost: $38

S. Pellegrino: branded water & wine pairing gift box featuring a 750ml bottle of S.Pellegrino Natural Sparkling Mineral Water and a 750ml bottle of Tolani Al Passo 2018 Chianti Classico

Cost: Exclusive product

Tangle Teezer: The Ultimate Detangler

Cost: $14

Tree by Melina Sempill Watts

Cost: $14

Trust Me Vodka: A limited-edition artist series collector box featuring artwork by Archan Nair and two bottles of Trust Me Vodka

Cost: $60

T-Time products: Interpersonal Shea Butter Balm

Cost: $28

Turboflex eyewear (by Aspex eyewear group)

Cost: Price on application

Vahdam India’s Rover Bottle

Cost: $12.50

Warmies

Cost: From $22

Whipped drinks: A kit with all of the tools to make the perfect whipped coffee at home in only 60 seconds.

Cost: $49

Wunderkeks: ‘Red Carpet Fudgiest Brownies Ever’ covered with gold leaf

Cost: $44.95

Brad Yates novel The Wizard’s Wish

Cost: $22

and

Youth’s Anti-Blemish Concentrate

Cost: $22