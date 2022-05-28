MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Inside The Outer Critics Circle Awards

Inside The Outer Critics Circle Awards

Yesterday at the Library For the Performing Arts, The Outer Critics Circle gave out their awards, along with bottles of Santa Martins Prosecco Rose. From the Green Room to the Stage T2C takes you inside.

OCC president David Gordon and his adorable wife Felicia

Hosting was OCC President David Gordon

Michael Levin

Michael Levin provided the musical entertainment.

Presenting were

Andre Robin De Shields

who posed with Lia Chang

Andre Robin De Shields

Andre Robin De Shields

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Brittney Johnson

Brittney Johnson

Kevin McCollum

The Marjorie Gunner Award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical
SIX: The Musical

picking up Kevin McCollum

General Manager Megan Curren

Outstanding New Broadway Play
The Lehman Trilogy

Picking up was General Manager Megan Curren

Khady Kamara and Carol Rothman

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical
Kimberly Akimbo

Picking up were Khady Kamara and Carol Rothman

Joshua Harmon

Outstanding

Picking up Joshua Harmon

Sanaz Toossi

John Gassner Award (presented to a new American play, preferably by a new playwright)
English by Sanaz Toossi

Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Company

Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Take Me Out

Jaquel Spivey

Outstanding Actor in a Musical
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Victoria Clark

Victoria Clark

Outstanding Actress in a Musical
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Matt Doyle

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company

Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Patti LuPone, Company

Outstanding Actor in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

LaChanze

LaChanze

Outstanding Actress in a Play

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Uzo Aduba

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

Kristina Wong

Outstanding Solo Performance
Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

Outstanding Director of a Play
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Jessica Stone and David Lindsey-Abaire

Outstanding Director of a Musical
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Zelig Williams and Kali May Grinder

Outstanding Choreography
Christopher Wheeldon and Rich + Tone Talauega, MJ the Musical

picking up was Zelig Williams and Kali May Grinder

Jessica Stone and David Lindsey-Abaire

Outstanding Book of a Musical
David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Score
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX: The Musical

Jason Howland

Outstanding Orchestrations
Jason Howland, Paradise Square

Anton Volovsek

Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

picking up Anton Volovsek

John Kristiansen and Lisa Zinni

Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)
Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Picking up was John Kristiansen and Lisa Zinni

Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

Outstanding Video/Projection Design (Play or Musical)
Luke Halls, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker, Johanna Day

Mary-Louise Parker

Mary-Louise Parker, Johanna Day

David Morse

Johanna Day

Special Achievement Awards are presented to:
Johanna Day, David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

and Ruben Santiago-Hudson for reprising their outstanding performances in How I Learned to Drive

and Lackawanna Blues two decades later. All had been eligible in previous seasons.

Outer Critics Circle Commendations are presented to:

The Standbys, Understudies, and Swings of the theatrical community who step up to perform, often on hours’ notice, to keep their shows running.
To the COVID Safety Supervisors, Managers, and Compliance Officers who put themselves in harm’s way eight times a week to keep the curtains up.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Broadway’s POTUS Deliciously Delivers the C-word Hilariously

RossMay 28, 2022
Read More

Into the Woods To Transfer From Encores To Broadway With Some New Cast Members

Suzanna BowlingMay 27, 2022
Read More

InterContinental New York Times Square and Madame Tussauds NYC Launch New Partnership

Suzanna BowlingMay 26, 2022
Read More

American Buffalo on Broadway Isn’t Exactly the Charm the Third Time Revived Should Be

RossMay 26, 2022
Read More

Stranger Things Gaten Matarazzo Set to Star in Dear Evan Hansen

Suzanna BowlingMay 26, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Angela Lansbury, The Karate Kid, Lempicka, Girl From North Country, Cathy Maguire and Night Of AThousand Judys

Suzanna BowlingMay 25, 2022
Read More

LCT Unearths a Fantastically Bizarre Skin Of Our Teeth to Slide Down Into

RossMay 25, 2022
Read More

Fraver by Design

Lawrence HarbisonMay 23, 2022
Read More

Macbeth: Something Off Kilter, Mundane and Insipid Arrives on Broadway

Suzanna BowlingMay 22, 2022
Read More