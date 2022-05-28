Inside The Outer Critics Circle Awards

Yesterday at the Library For the Performing Arts, The Outer Critics Circle gave out their awards, along with bottles of Santa Martins Prosecco Rose. From the Green Room to the Stage T2C takes you inside.
Hosting was OCC President David Gordon
Michael Levin provided the musical entertainment.
Presenting were
Andre Robin De Shields
Beth Leavel
Brittney Johnson
The Marjorie Gunner Award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical
SIX: The Musical
picking up Kevin McCollum
Outstanding New Broadway Play
The Lehman Trilogy
Picking up was General Manager Megan Curren
Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical
Kimberly Akimbo
Picking up were Khady Kamara and Carol Rothman
Outstanding
Picking up Joshua Harmon
John Gassner Award (presented to a new American play, preferably by a new playwright)
English by Sanaz Toossi
Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Company
Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Take Me Out
Outstanding Actor in a Musical
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Outstanding Actress in a Musical
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Patti LuPone, Company
Outstanding Actor in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Outstanding Actress in a Play
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s
Outstanding Solo Performance
Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord
Outstanding Director of a Play
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Outstanding Choreography
Christopher Wheeldon and Rich + Tone Talauega, MJ the Musical
picking up was Zelig Williams and Kali May Grinder
Outstanding Book of a Musical
David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo
Outstanding Score
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX: The Musical
Outstanding Orchestrations
Jason Howland, Paradise Square
Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
picking up Anton Volovsek
Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)
Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical
Picking up was John Kristiansen and Lisa Zinni
Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
Outstanding Video/Projection Design (Play or Musical)
Luke Halls, The Lehman Trilogy
Special Achievement Awards are presented to:
Johanna Day, David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker
and Ruben Santiago-Hudson for reprising their outstanding performances in How I Learned to Drive
and Lackawanna Blues two decades later. All had been eligible in previous seasons.
Outer Critics Circle Commendations are presented to:
The Standbys, Understudies, and Swings of the theatrical community who step up to perform, often on hours’ notice, to keep their shows running.
To the COVID Safety Supervisors, Managers, and Compliance Officers who put themselves in harm’s way eight times a week to keep the curtains up.
