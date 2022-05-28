Inside The Outer Critics Circle Awards

Yesterday at the Library For the Performing Arts, The Outer Critics Circle gave out their awards, along with bottles of Santa Martins Prosecco Rose. From the Green Room to the Stage T2C takes you inside.

Hosting was OCC President David Gordon

Michael Levin provided the musical entertainment.

Presenting were

Andre Robin De Shields

Beth Leavel

Brittney Johnson

The Marjorie Gunner Award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical

SIX: The Musical

picking up Kevin McCollum

Outstanding New Broadway Play

The Lehman Trilogy

Picking up was General Manager Megan Curren

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical

Kimberly Akimbo

Picking up were Khady Kamara and Carol Rothman

Outstanding

Picking up Joshua Harmon

John Gassner Award (presented to a new American play, preferably by a new playwright)

English by Sanaz Toossi

Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Company

Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Take Me Out

Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Patti LuPone, Company

Outstanding Actor in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Outstanding Actress in a Play

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

Outstanding Solo Performance

Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

Outstanding Director of a Play

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Choreography

Christopher Wheeldon and Rich + Tone Talauega, MJ the Musical

picking up was Zelig Williams and Kali May Grinder

Outstanding Book of a Musical

David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Score

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX: The Musical

Outstanding Orchestrations

Jason Howland, Paradise Square

Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

picking up Anton Volovsek

Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)

Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Picking up was John Kristiansen and Lisa Zinni

Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

Outstanding Video/Projection Design (Play or Musical)

Luke Halls, The Lehman Trilogy

Special Achievement Awards are presented to:

Johanna Day, David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker

and Ruben Santiago-Hudson for reprising their outstanding performances in How I Learned to Drive

and Lackawanna Blues two decades later. All had been eligible in previous seasons.

Outer Critics Circle Commendations are presented to:

The Standbys, Understudies, and Swings of the theatrical community who step up to perform, often on hours’ notice, to keep their shows running.

To the COVID Safety Supervisors, Managers, and Compliance Officers who put themselves in harm’s way eight times a week to keep the curtains up.