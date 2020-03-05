MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Inside the Roundabout Theatre Gala With Alan Cumming, Michael Kor, Jessica Lange, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster and More

Roundabout Theatre Company honored Alan Cumming with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, and Michael Kors & Lance Le Pere with The Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. This year’s gala “The Life of the Party” featured a unique concert from Tony, Grammy & Emmy Award winner Cyndi Lauper, created exclusively for the special occasion.

Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
Alex Timbers Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alan Cumming has been a treasured member of the Roundabout family since 1998 when he exploded on to the New York theatre scene with his unforgettable Tony Award-winning performance in Cabaret. Michael Kors & Lance Le Pere have been incredible friends to Roundabout for over a decade and have provided generous financial support that has paved the way for more than a dozen musicals to be produced on Roundabout stages.

Roundabout Gala Co-Chairs-David Earls, Samantha Rudin Earls and Johannes Worsoe
Todd Haimes (Artistic Director/CEO)
Audra McDonald
Honorees- Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
Alan Cumming
Neil Patrick Harris
Scott Ellis
Debra Messing
Alan Cumming
Blaire Underwood

The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre is named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. It is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both Roundabout and the theatre world. Roundabout’s Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy is given to those who are committed to the essential work of a cultural not-for-profit, like Roundabout: sharing stories that endure; providing accessibility to all; and promoting programs that engage and enrich the lives of students, teachers, the New York City community and beyond.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin
Gala Co-Chairs- Samantha Rudin Earls and David Earls
Jamie deRoy and Richard Maltby, Jr.
Blair Underwood
LJ Wright and John Behlmann
Jane Krakowski
Michael Zegan
Lance Le Pere, Sutton Foster, Michael Kors, Audra McDonald and Jane Krakowski
Laura Osnes and Nathan Johnson
Julianna Margulles
Sara Sampaio
Julianna Margulles and Keith Lieberthan
Lance Le Pere, Michael Kors
Lance Le Pere, Todd Heimes and Michael Kors
Betsy Wolfe 
Carla Gugino
Chip Zein
Chita Rivera
Lisa Mordente and Chita Rivera
Sutton Foster
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy
Maggie Lacey and Bill Heck
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell
Derek McLane and Lia Vollack
Carolyn McCormick and Byron Jennings
Caissie Levy and John Cariani
Jayne Houdyshell
Caissie Levy 
 Will Swenson
Gala Co Chair Johannes Worsoe and Regis Worsoe
Audra McDonald and Will Swenson
Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker

