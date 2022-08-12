MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Inside the South Fork Natural History Museum Annual Gala

The sun set over another gorgeous event in the Hamptons.

On August 6, the South Fork Natural History Museum celebrated the spectacular nature and ocean conservation efforts of the museum’s last 33 years at their Annual Summer Gala Benefit. Funds raised benefited one of the most important causes out east.

Photo by Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Over 400 guests gathered for a beautiful night that started off with a lovely cocktail party where local birds that had been rescued by SOFO’s Native Wildlife from the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center were on display for guests to interact with.

Sylvia Earle and Andy Sabin photo by Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

The benefit gala’s main reception was hosted by Andy Sabin, SOFO President & Co-Founder; and Diana Aceti, SOFO Director of Development. Sylvia Earle, the National Geographic Explorer and founder of Mission Blue, was honored for her unwavering commitment to protecting our oceans.

Honorees Dick Grasso and Jeff Keil photo by Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Other individuals that were honored that night included special friends of SOFO Jim Ash, Richard Grasso, Jeffrey C. Keil, Greg Manocherian and Carl Safina. SOFO also gave a very special thank you to Anke & Jürgen Friedrich and Susan & David Rockefeller, chairs of SOFO’s educational and environmental programs and initiatives. This year the summer gala benefit’s ambassador was Liev Schreiber.

Carl Safina
photo by Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

The benefit gala’s main reception was hosted by Andy Sabin, SOFO President & Co-Founder; and Diana Aceti, SOFO Director of Development. The reception dinner was presented by Elegant Affairs Catering and guests indulged in cocktails and beverages provided by Michael Cinque, Amagansett Wines & Spirits, Channing Daughters Winery, J.A. Baczewski Monopolowa Vodka & Gin, Talkhouse Encore, Uni Tequila, and Hampton Coffee Company. Beautiful flowers were also provided by Mark Masone.

 

 

