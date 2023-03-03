Events
Inside the Sweet Chandelier Dedication to Donald Tober at Met Opera
This week at Lincoln Center Barbara Tober hosted a naming ceremony at The Metropolitan Opera for the divinely beautiful seven lobby chandeliers. The celebration was in honor of the memory of her beloved husband, Donald Gibbs Tober.
“Opera is the singing of a story. That is why we come to experience that special drama. You Are the Sunshine of My Life and many other songs about light and the sun, and the glory of life. We’re playing many of them during this party on the piano, Donald’s favorite instrument. Nothing is more apropos,” stated Mrs. Tober. “Donald and I had a beautiful life together. A life of love, work, travel, and art, all of which enriched our relationship and helped us grow both individually and together. Something led to the spiritual moment that greets us today. We always supported the opera, but especially now. Donald’s light will shine, in such a glorious place in the city he loved and nurtured, forever. This is the way he, and everyone else who comes through the doors, will continue to enjoy the graceful lifting of the lights each night when ‘The House’ is in play. And Peter, if these lights ever start twinkling just wave back; he’s probably just taking a walk.”
Two hundred friends gathered together at Lincoln Center as the Met’s General Manager, Peter Gelb made a toast and said, “As you know, we are here to celebrate the memory of Donald Tober with tonight’s dedication, which is the result of a generous gift to The Met from Donald’s loving wife, Barbara. Besides being the genius behind Sweet’N Low, and according to Leonard Lauder, no less, the best fellow salesman he ever knew, Donald was a world traveler, sportsman, magnanimous, philanthropist to The Met and other causes, and an avid dancer. It was here on the Grand Tier that Donald and Barbara danced under the famous Met chandeliers above us, celebrating the New Year. Following the premieres of various Met productions over the years, it was inspiration that guided Donald’s success as the business magnet of Sugar Foods. And it was a serendipitous inspiration that was responsible for The Met’s chandeliers. Their design actually was an accident. The result of an ink spill on an architectural rendering of the new Met Lobby that was on a deadline to be presented to The Met board. Thinking fast, and was no time to lose, architect Wallace Harrison’s assistants drew spokes connecting the ink spots, [laughs]. Thus, the Sputnik design for the iconic Met chandeliers, under which Donald and Barbara danced, was created. The plaque reads, in part, “May these joyful lights shine forever in memory of Donald Gibbs Tober. Love, Barbara.”
Guest included Afsaneh Akhtari-Smith, Richard Armstrong, Carrie Barratt, Ariane Batterberry, Geoffrey Bradfield, Noreen Buckfire, Young Yang Chung, Cece Cord, Machine Dazzle (stopping by on his way to pick up an Obie), Jamie deRoy, Charles Fabius, Florence Fabricant, Helen Fioratti, Maria and Kenneth Fishel, Helen Fisher and John Tierney, Carole and John French, Mr. and Mrs. Ali Wambold, Mark Gilbertson, Archduchess Emmanuella Habsburg-Lothringen and Archduke Dominic Habsburg-Lothringen, Isabelle Harnoncourt–Feigen, Dr. and Mrs. William Haseltine, Sylvia Hemingway, Mary Hilliard, Cynthia Hornblower, Dr. Nizam Kettaneh, Michele Gerber Klein, Sheila C. Kotur, Judy Lauder, Linda Lindenbaum, Helen Little, William Ivey Long, Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Manocherian, Tinu Naija, Peter Olsen, Liane Pei, Maestro Martin J. Piecuch and Elizabeth Moxley Falk, Sana Sabbagh, Dr. Brian R. Saltzman, Mr. and Mrs. Bryant W. Seaman III, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas J. Shiah, Toni Sikes, Bradley Strauchen-Scherer, Elizabeth Stribling and Guy Robinson, Oscar Tang, Barbara Taylor Bradford OBE, Saundra Whitney, Barbara Winston, Ann Ziff and many many more
The Metropolitan Opera Chandeliers is one of a number of recent memorials to Donald Tober; the Admissions Building at the Culinary Institute of America (where he served as Vice Chairman) and the board room at Citymeals-on-Wheels (where he was a founder) soon will also proudly bear his name.
Events
Hip hip Hooray National Cocktail Day
Three cheers for this amazing holiday. National Cocktail Day is just around the corner on March 24 and we couldn’t be more tickled pink as we get ready for some amazing sips. We love them and you certainly will too.
Warm up as the weather starts to turn and ignite spring with our new favorite recipes this month.
Rosérita – Campo Viejo Rosé – This will give you the tangy twist you desire on March 24.
Ingredients:
1⁄4 part Campo Viejo Rosé
1.5 parts Altos Silver Tequila
1⁄2 part Fresh Lime Juice
1⁄4 part Fresh Lemon Juice
1⁄2 part Agave Nectar
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain over crushed ice into a rocks glass.
Raspberry Rosé Cocktail – Mumm Napa Brut Rosé – It just got so fruitylicious in here!
Ingredients:
1 lime, cut into wheels
½ part raspberries
Sugar, to taste
1 bottle Mumm Napa Brut Rosé, chilled
Fresh raspberries & lime wheels for garnish
Method:
Muddle lime wheels, raspberries, and sugar. Rest until sugar is dissolved. Strain using fine mesh strainer. Add 1 part compote & 5 parts Mumm Napa Brut Rosé to a glass. Garnish with additional raspberries & lime wheels. Enjoy!
La Rousse – G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé – Oh, sweet, sweet tastes you make me want to sing the high, high notes at the top of my lungs this month and beyond!
Ingredients:
1 part The Glenlivet 12 Year Old
1 part Blood Orange Syrup
3 parts G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé
Method:
Stir whiskey and blood orange syrup over ice. Strain into rocks glass with cold draft. Top with G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé. Garnish with dehydrated blood orange and blood orange cubes.
Happy National Cocktail Day!
Cover art by Katarzyna Grabowska on Unsplash
Entertainment
The Glorious Corner
Actor, musician Michael Des Barre also delivered a spot-on interview as well. You might remember Des Barres as the husband of the infamous Pamela Des Barres and as part of Detective (1979) and The Power Station, when original singer Robert Palmer. Des Barres interview was spot-on.
Dolenz talked about his tour next month, The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz and a new photo-book due in November entitled I‘m Told I Had A Good Time; which is filled with photos, by Dolenz, of everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Cass Elliot, David Crosby, Brian Jones, and Eric Clapton.
SHORT TAKES — Stranger Things is officially coming to London’s West End. Check out a teaser below for the play set a quarter of a century before the Netflix smash. Read the Deadline story here: https://deadline.com/2023/03/stranger-things-the-first-shadow-west-end-phoenix-theatre-stephen-daldry-jack-thorne-duffer-brothers-sonia-friedman-1235275432/ …
(Via Deadline) Fox Nation will revisit the infamous Jussie Smollett saga with a five-part docuseries titled “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax.” Set for March 13, the series will feature exclusive interviews with brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who were part of an elaborate plot to perpetrate a staged a hate crime on the Empire actor. They have apparently never spoken to the media about their role in the hoax. Smollett continues to maintain his innocence. “Anatomy of a Hoax takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture and politics,” said John Finley, the streaming platform’s EVP. “We’re excited for viewers to hear the real stories behind this scandal from the Osundairo brothers for the very first time.” In January 2019, Smollett alleged he was attacked on a Chicago street by two men who were said to have shouted “this is MAGA country” while beating and putting a noose around his neck. After a thorough investigation, Chicago police uncovered that the attack was staged, and that Smollett had hired the Osundairo brothers to carry out the crime. Fox Nation says the docuseries “will chronicle the behind the scenes maneuvering and drama that turned the star into a pariah and sent shock-wavesthrough Chicago and beyond, leaving a trail of damaged careers and reputations. The Osundairo brothers will unravel the details from the planning of the fake crime, its execution and all that ensued in the aftermath.” After being found guilty on five felony countsd, including lying to Chicago cops, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail last March. While avoiding state prison, the incarceration came as a part of an overall sentence of 30 months probation, $120,106 in restitution to the Windy City, and a further $25,000 fine. He walked out of jail a week later after an Illinois Appellate Court cut his sentence pending appeal … Happy BDay Dara Kravitz Gottfriend
Events
Inside KIND Secret Farmers Market with Padma Lakshmi
Philanthropist and TV host Padma Lakshmi cooked up nutritious dishes at the KIND Secret Farmers Market in New York this week. Returning for its second-year, the market also had a pop up in Houston. Each venue showcased KIND’s commitment to offering education and access to nutritional foods.
KIND Secret Farmers Market
(Photo courtesy, Jason DeCrow/AP for KIND Snacks)
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Film8 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway10 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?