Inside The Watermill Center 30th Anniversary Summer Benefit

On July 30, a brilliant achievement in the art world took place in the Hamptons.

The Watermill Center, an interdisciplinary laboratory for the arts and humanities located in Water Mill, presented the awe-inspiring STAND during the starry 30th anniversary Summer Benefit.

BFA (Jason Crowley)

Performances and installations took guests minds to an elevated level of enchantment as they escaped into the night that raised funds in support of The Center’s year-round programming. Curated by Noah Khoshbin and highlighting the work of The Watermill Center’s international community, the 2022 benefit and concurrent exhibitions uniquely captured the spirit of The Watermill Center’s 30 year artistic mission.

 BFA (Jason Crowley)

Notable guests including Barbara Graustark, Carl Adams, Fern Mallis, Lee Fryd, Paul Austin, Young Paris, Cameron Silver, Chris Coffee, Tatiana Platt, Yan Assoun, and Polina Proshkina gathered over cocktails, and small bites from a local Chef, Colin Ambrose.

Various exhibits were on display during the night. STAND included Adam Parker Smith’s outdoor Sarcophagi sculpture series, as well as eight cast bronze sculptures produced by artist Liz Glynn, based on Auguste Rodin’s structures from her project, The Myth of Singularity.

The centerpiece was Japanese artist Tsubasa Kato evolving participatory installation/action Pull and Raise. Kato’s that showcases participatory actions with an audience to highlight the current need for global action and solidarity. The energy and level of determination by the crowd to make the installation a full success by erecting the piece fully upright was a sight to see. The powerful and positive group energy was felt all throughout the Hamptons.

Additionally, STAND opened public presentations by artists Elettra Bottazzi (Italy), Robson Catalunha (Brazil), Deniz Celebic (Turkey), Yeliz Celebic (Turkey), NiNi Dongnier (China), Laurent Le Gall (France), Liz Glynn (United States), Tsubasa Kato (Japan), Christopher Knowles (United States), Taeyi Lim (Korea), Niccolo Masini (Italy), Hollie Miller (United Kingdom), Robert Nava (United States), Adam Parker Smith (United States), Vilim Poljanec (Croatia), Matthew Shipp (United States), Xu Zhen (China), among others. Curated by Robert Wilson and Noah Khoshbin. The opening of solo exhibitions by returning alumni artist Christopher Knowles and Inga Maren Otto Fellowship resident Robert Nava were also proudly displayed.

STAND was presented by Van Cleef & Arpels.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

