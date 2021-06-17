MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Inside the York Theatre Company’s Reunion on the Rooftop

Inside the York Theatre Company’s Reunion on the Rooftop

The York Theatre Company and friends of the York gathered for its Reunion on the Rooftop at the Mondrian Hotel. This was the first event in 15 months.

Connor Ryan

The York will celebrate its 50th Anniversary Season at its new temporary home at The Theatre at St. Jean’s (184 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues).

Kadyn Kuioka and Kylie Kuioka

Following a devastating flood due to a water main break in January 2021 at its home at Saint Peter’s Church, the company will temporarily relocate to The Theatre at St. Jean’s.

Gerry McIntyre

The Fall 2021 season includes three special one-night-only concert events: The York’s 50th Anniversary Concert Celebration; the New York concert premiere of the musical Blue Roses; and the 29th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala – in addition to the premiere Mainstage run of the new musical Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood.

 James Morgan and Gerry McIntyre

For additional information, please visit the website at www.yorktheatre.org.

 James Morgan and Gerry McIntyre
Deniz Cordell
Riki Kane Larimer and Jamie deRoy
Jamie deRoy and Luba Mason
 Lauren Cupples
Klea Blackhurst
Michael D’Angora and Tom D’Angora
Flor Rosales-Euceda, Gizelle Ysalgue,James Ludwig, Charlie Beck and Ifedayo (Thomas) Gatling

