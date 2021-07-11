Insights on Funding and Entrepreneurship by Vic Di Criscio

Everyone knows that starting any business requires funds. You can possess all the entrepreneurial skills, but your claims will fall flat if you don’t have money to make a profit. After all, funding is the fuel for the growth and stability of any business. It doesn’t only influence your business but its products, services, and technology. If you don’t have money, your business can perennially remain indebted, which of course, is not a good situation. As an entrepreneur, you may still wonder why it is so critical. Well, it is legitimate to have curiosity and find its solution too. So here is a small take on this.

Importance of funds

You need seed money to startup, and that comes through funding. You need seed money to grow and make your business profitable. You get it at the initial stage of your company. Without it, you cannot even begin your venture. You get cash flow through funding to help pay business costs, including employee salaries, office bills, insurance, etc. You cannot avoid these expenses and also funds. Similarly, when your business expands, you may want to relocate to a different site, build better products, etc. All these involve costs, which again funds can clear.

There are many more aspects. You and your team would need business tools for research to understand customers and serve them well. It will have a direct impact on profitability. But tools are also an expense. You would need money to get them, says Vic Di Criscio.

Sourcing funds

Now, the question is where to arrange for it? One of the ideal ways can be to bootstrap. Starting a business with your money can keep your debt-related stress at bay. At the same time, you get the freedom to spend on things you feel are most important. You don’t have to explain to anyone where you used money and why. If you don’t have enough personal savings, you can seek your family and friends’ help. They may not fund your project completely, but they can help you start. However, it may take some convincing. You have to discuss your idea with them to get their interest and attention. If you achieve this, you can accumulate wealth without having the tension to pay a premium on it.

It would be best if you had awareness about other funding resources because you might need help in the latter stages. In that context, you can think of options like micro-loan organizations, crowdfunding, angel investment, etc. For crowdfunding, you can find out platforms that allow you to share your business idea and raise funds from an interested group of people for the same. Angel investors, on the other hand, tend to have a surplus amount that they want to invest in a sound business. They can mentor you also.

Before you walk on the path of entrepreneurship, you need to learn about all the aspects of running a business. When you have a fair idea of almost everything, the process can seem a little easier. It would not appear to be a puzzle. Plus, you can feel prepared in any situation.