MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts

Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts

Pink castles, talking sofas, and objects coming to life: what sounds like fantasies from the pioneering animation of Walt Disney Animation Studios were in fact the figments of the colorful salons of Rococo Paris. The Met’s first-ever exhibition exploring the work of Walt Disney and the hand-drawn animation of Walt Disney Animation Studios will examine Disney’s personal fascination with European art and the use of French motifs in his films and theme parks, drawing new parallels between the studios’ magical creations and their artistic models.

Sixty works of 18th-century European decorative arts and design—from tapestries and furniture to Boulle clocks and Sèvres porcelain—will be featured alongside 150 production artworks and works on paper from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, Walt Disney Archives, Walt Disney Imagineering Collection, and The Walt Disney Family Museum. Selected film footage illustrating the extraordinary technological and artistic developments of the studio during Disney’s lifetime and beyond will also be shown.

The exhibition will highlight references to European visual culture in Disney animated films, including nods to Gothic Revival architecture in Cinderella (1950), medieval influences on Sleeping Beauty (1959), and Rococo-inspired objects brought to life in Beauty and the Beast(1991). The exhibition also marks the 30th anniversary of the animated theatrical release of Beauty and the Beast.

At The Met Fifth Avenue, through March 6th

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

The Perfect Gift For Any Film Geek To Get This Valentine’s Day, Birthday or Fan Fest

Brad BalfourFebruary 14, 2022
Read More

Check Out Andy Warhol: Revelation

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 14, 2022
Read More

Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror at the Whitney Museum of American Art

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 13, 2022
Read More

Christie’s: Hubert de Givenchy Collectionneur, Paris, June 2022

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 3, 2022
Read More

Midnight Moment: Continuum

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 30, 2022
Read More

Shayne Oliver presents Anonymous Club’s Headless: The Demonstration at The Shed

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 25, 2022
Read More

The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao presents on February 25 A Jean Dubuffet: Ardent Celebration

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2022
Read More

Just in Time For Valentine’s Day…Bloom

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 21, 2022
Read More

Carlton Fine Arts Presents the Pop Art Festival Celebrating the Work of Jeff Koons, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Mr. Brainwash, Devon & More

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 20, 2022
Read More