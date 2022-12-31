Instead of New Year’s Resolutions Let’s Be Grateful

Every year we make New Year’s Resolutions and we fail within a month or two. With everything that has happened we have been given a renewed perspective, and a better appreciation for the simpler things in life. A friend of mine posted this and I am sharing it.

Why do we start a new year, with promises to improve? Who began this tradition of never-ending pressure? I say, the end of a year, should be filled with congratulation, for all we survived. And I say a new year should start with promises to be kinder to ourselves, to understand better just how much we bear, as humans on this exhausting treadmill of life.

And if we are to promise more, let’s pledge to rest, before our bodies force us. Let’s pledge to stop, and drink in life as it happens. Let’s pledge to strip away a layer of perfection to reveal the flawed and wondrous humanity we truly are inside.

Why start another year, gifted to us on this earth, with demands on our already over-strained humanity. When we could be learning to accept, that we were always supposed to be imperfect. And that is where the beauty lives, actually. And if we can only find that beauty, we would also find peace.

I wish you peace in 2023. Everything else is all just a part of it. Let it be so.

Donna Ashworth

Here are what I feel grateful for.

1: I am thankful for my friends who have loved me unconditionally, despite my flaws and have helped me get this far in life.

2: I am thankful for my health and cherish that I can still walk.

3: I am thankful for the theater and music. When it is great it can transport me and lift me to higher places.

4: I am grateful for my support system.

5: I am grateful for my home, a place I am always welcome.

6: I am grateful for my strong spiritual thirst that helps guide me.

7: I am grateful for my cat Hamlet, who makes me laugh, shows me love unconditionally and makes me work for his acceptance.

8: I am grateful for my readers, for without you I am nothing.

9: I am grateful that my needs are taken care of. I somehow manage to always have an abundance.

10: I am grateful for the freedoms we still have and pray that they continue.