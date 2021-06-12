INTAR’S MicroTEATRO Festival Takes To The Streets of Hell’s Kitchen

INTAR THEATER (Lou Moreno, Artistic Director Paul Slee Rodriguez, Executive Director, Nidia Medina, Artistic Producer) announced today INTAR’S MicroTEATRO Festival performed on the streets of Hell’s Kitchen starting on June 17, 2021.

MicroTEATRO refers to a collection of small format plays surrounding the same themes (or not) presented at the same time for a rotating audience. In this version of MicroTEATRO, INTAR is collaborating with local businesses in their Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood (between 9 and 10 Avenues from 51 St to 53 St). These locations will serve not only as an inspiration for the playwrights, but also as the setting for their short 10-minute plays. The plays are limited to up to 3 actors and will be presented to a small audience of 4 members, in conjunction space/Covid restrictions.

Locations for the performances will be: Sonny’s 10th Avenue Meat Market, LeNoble Lumber Co., Police Athletic League, Inc. William J. Duncan Center, Epstein’s Paint Center, Housing Conservation Coordinators and The 52nd Street Projects.

Playwrights and casts are:

#Emperorof10thAve By Carmen Rivera, directed by Sofia Ubilla, featuring: Camila Pérez, Dylan Arredondo; Daniela Thome

Location: Sonny’s 10th Ave Meat Market: 758 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019

Unfinished Stories By Mariana Carreño, directed by Brisa Areli Muñoz, featuring: Valeria Avina, Daniela González y Pérez

Location: 52nd Street Project Box Office, 789 10th Ave,

Foul Shots By Christin Eve Cato, directed by Itzel Ayala, featuring: Ashley Marie Ortiz, Maria Renee Lavalle Mendez

Location: Patrolman William J. Duncan Police Athletic League (P.A.L.) Center, 552 W 52nd St,

LeNOBLE By C. Quintana, directed by Melissa Crespo, featuring: Andres Nicolas Chavez, Kaelyn A. Gonzalez

Location: West 52nd Street between 10th and 11th Avenues

Baby Steps By Caridad Svich, directed by Estefanía Fadul, featuring: Michael León, Ashley Alvarez

Location: Housing Conservation Coordinators, 777 10th Ave #1,

Epstein’s Paint By Julissa Contreras, directed by Rebecca Martine, featuring: Sijean Gonzalez, Alexander Lambie

Location: Epstein’s Paint Center, 562 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019

Tickets are priced at the low price of $5.00 per play making one four-play package at $20.00 per person. For all tickets and information go to www.intartheatre.org. Tickets hub for pick up will be Ardesia Wine Bar at 510 West 52 St. As a special partner, Ardesia Wine Bar is offering $2.00 of any wine or draft beer by the glass to ticketholders. Performance schedule will be: Thursday, June 17, Friday, June 18, Thursday, June 24 and Friday, June 25th. Performance times will be 7:30 pm, 8:15 pm, 9:00 pm and 9:45 pm each night.

INTAR gratefully acknowledges 2021 season underwriting support from the Radio Drama Network, Melina Brown, President. INTAR Theatre programming is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, and from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.