Integrating Green Technology into Buildings

A trend is quickly encompassing the construction and architecture landscape, and that is incorporating green technology into new infrastructure. This trend makes new buildings more environmentally friendly, making them more self-sufficient and beneficial to the immediate surroundings. Going green may cost a little bit more, but the benefits generally outweigh the costs.

Contractors can integrate several green technologies into new buildings or structures undergoing retrofits and re-designs. Incorporating such technology can help make the building more livable, energy-efficient and thermally comfortable. They may be small additions and a deviation from the familiar things, but they contribute a lot to taking care of the environment and sustainability efforts.

Here are some samples of green technology contractors can integrate.

Stormwater collection system

Managing large volumes of water can be problematic without suitable landscaping and systems. Contractors can work with landscapers to ensure that the infrastructure has enough plants and structures to help manage, collect, and purify stormwater for future use. Incorporating such structures will ensure that the building will have adequate water reserves and keep erosion in check.

Solar panels

Another way to integrate green technology is by installing integrated solar panels on the roof of a building. This way, They will serve a dual purpose of collecting and providing energy to the building and serving as the roof structure. A fully operational solar energy system will reduce operating costs and save business owners a ton of utility expenses. It will also distinguish the building as a beacon for green technology and sustainability efforts which will help the image positively.

Green insulation

Insulation is one of the requirements for buildings to ensure that the structure will be thermally sound for its tenants. Insulation will be rarely seen but is considered integral to the overall structure. Instead of spray-on foam insulation, contractors can integrate green insulation materials that work similarly. It will also be cost-efficient as they will come a bit cheaper and contribute to decreasing the amount of waste in landfills.

Electrochromic glass

Another way to reduce HVAC costs during the summertime for buildings is to install electrochromic glass. These types of glass can keep solar radiation out and make the interiors more comfortable. Using a tiny burst of electricity, these windows charge ions on the windows and change the amount of light it reflects. Buildings can automatically tint their windows during the daytime and change to clear glass windows as the sun comes down. It can lead to a substantial decrease in heating and cooling bills.

Geothermal heating systems

Geothermal heating systems tap into the Earth’s natural heat to generate power. Geothermal systems entail using a set of buried pipes fed with antifreeze and water mixtures to collect thermal energy, which can be turned into energy that can heat or cool the building. Although it has disadvantages, tapping geothermal heat will also help bring utility bills down.

Integrating green technology into new buildings is an architectural and engineering trend that helps the sustainability movement. It helps reduce utility costs and makes the structure more livable, comfortable and energy-efficient.