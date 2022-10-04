Intempo Collection at Kohl’s Gives Looks You Will Love and More

Here is the wardrobe lift you will love!

Kohl’s new private brand, Intempo, is rooted in being versatile, inclusive, trend-forward, and fitting for any type of style. Perks of having a new wardrobe with this line are countless. These are clothes that fit you like glove all while giving you an incredible boost of confidence.

Sophisticated and classy, each piece makes the modern woman feel special. Full of color to classic blacks you can easily find a piece to wear to an early morning breakfast meeting to work to an easy change to a late night cocktail out with friends.

Mix and match with blazers cut to perfection or slip on a dress that feels like it was made just for your body. Intempo is unique because it offers you an option to make you feel like a queen day and night.

The only thing you will be left to desire is the next season collection!

And, more good news! Kohl’s recently introduced Sonoma Community, a new collection under the Sonoma Goods for Life private brand that is designed to celebrate diversity and inclusion, every day. Sonoma Community is proudly created by the Kohl’s Diversity Design Council—a group of artists and designers celebrating their communities and sharing their culture through uplifting, inspiring collections. This collection seeks to inspire the Kohl’s community to share their different cultures through art and design while creating a more diverse, inclusive, and supportive experience for customers everywhere.

Exclusively at Kohl’s shop Sonoma Community products across Men’s, Women’s, Kid’s, Home, and Accessories to celebrate cultural moments including Hispanic Heritage Month.

To kick off the launch of Sonoma Community, Kohl’s is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a curated collection and is supporting the Hispanic Scholarship Fund (HSF) through an investment of $100,000 for support services to enable and empower students, parents, Scholars, and Alumni to set a course for academic and career success. HSF Support Services include programs such as College 101, College Prep Saturday and Road to College that provide thousands of K-12 parents and students the opportunity to better prepare, plan and pay for college.

Learn more about these programs at https://www.hsf.net/.