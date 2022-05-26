InterContinental New York Times Square and Madame Tussauds NYC Launch New Partnership

InterContinental New York Times Square, centrally located in the Theater District and Madame Tussauds New York, located along Theatre Row on 42nd Street, have teamed up for a Broadway-themed collaboration just in time for the Tony Awards taking place June 12, 2022. From June 1 through 15, 2022, a wax figure of actress Jane Lynch will be on display at the entrance of the hotel’s restaurant, The Stinger Cocktail Bar & Kitchen.

Jane Lynch’s wax figure will exclusively be on display at InterContinental New York Times Square for two weeks. Guests visiting the hotel or stopping by for a pre- and post- theatre event at The Stinger can snap a picture with the Tony’s-ready figure, who’s wearing a recreation of her 2015 Emmy Awards outfit.

In tandem with the two-week residency, The Stinger’s menu will offer a themed specialty cocktail co-created with Madame Tussauds, Funny Whirl, made with Chandon Rosé and Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin (or Fever Tree Club Soda for a mocktail version), honey, lemon juice and grenadine. The perfect summer sipper to enjoy before or after a Broadway show or a visit to the world’s greatest wax museum.

“Our central location in the Theatre District and close to Restaurant Row naturally makes our hotel a destination for theatre-goers,” said Jonathan Stas, Marketing Manager at InterContinental New York Times Square. “Broadway theatres are one of the most popular tourist attractions and a New York City Staple. We aim to offer unique experiences for visitors on a business trip or family visiting the Big Apple; Madame Tussauds New York provides that interactive and New York centric experience for hotel guests of all ages.”

To further complement the collaboration, InterContinental New York Times Square will offer a special room package throughout the summer, Stay with the Stars – A Madame Tussauds Experience. With Madame Tussauds just a five-minute walk from the hotel, guests can venture to the museum for a uniquely interactive Broadway experience. With a two-night minimum stay at the hotel, the Stay with the Stars – A Madame Tussauds Experience package will include two all-inclusive tickets to Madame Tussauds that cover admission, entry to the museum’s exclusive film, “Marvel Universe 4D,” Coney Island Carnival Carnage 7D game, digital photo package, souvenir guidebook and custom wax hands. It will be available from May through August 28, 2022. While at Madame Tussauds, guests can explore the immersive Broadway experience and go behind the scenes of their favorite Andrew Lloyd Weber musicals, past and present. This area includes an interactive journey behind the scenes of Phantom of the Opera, Cats and the creative process behind more iconic masterpieces.

“Madame Tussauds is known globally for bringing fans closer than ever to the stars they admire most– what better way to celebrate this year’s Broadway season than by sharing our wax figure of the illustrious Jane Lynch with a hotel right in the thick of the theater district,” said Ben Shapiro, Marketing Executive at Madame Tussauds New York. “And with such a short walk from InterContinental Times Square, hotel guests and theater-lovers of all ages can take a starring role in their favorite shows at our deeply immersive Broadway experience.”

For more information when the package launches, starting June 1st, please visit: https://www.interconny.com/madame-tussauds/

*Jane Lynch, Funny Girl, Andrew Lloyd Weber and The Tony Awards are not official participants in this partnership with InterContinental New York Times Square and Madame Tussauds New York.