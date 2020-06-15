Interesting Facts About Wrestling

Wrestling is one of the oldest sports in the world. It has its origins penned down in ancient Greece over 150 000 years ago. And from then, a lot has happened in the world of wrestling. That is why we want to look at some of the most interesting facts about the wrestling matches that we watch today.

· Kayfabe

The wrestling matches that we watch today are guided by "kayfabe." According to the Oxford dictionary, this is a fact or convention of presenting staged performances as genuine or authentic. One can liken it to a magicians act. And just like the magicians, wrestlers make sure to keep all their secrets away from the world.

· Blading

There are times in wrestling matches when wrestlers bleed. And when they do, most people think that they use fake blood. However, this is not the case. It is actually real blood. They keep a small razor in their socks or tights. And they bleed by making a small cut on the area where they are to bleed. This is called blading. However because it had several health concerns, it was stopped.

· Terrible Ted: The Animal Wrestler

Between the 1950's and the mid 1970's there was wrestler called Terrible Ted. He wrestled throughout all the U.S.A and Canada. What makes Terrible Ted stand out was the fact that he was actually a 600 lb. black bear. Therefore, to avoid any serious injuries, Terrible Ted would wrestle with a muzzle.

· The Finishing Move

All wrestlers have a signature-finishing move. This move is performed on their opponent and often times leads to a quick victory. Some of the most iconic finishing moves in the world of wrestling include The Rock’s Elbow, The Undertaker’s Tombstone Piledriver, and Shawn Michaels’ Sweet Chin Music kick. Wresters can also have submission hold like Bret Hart’s Sharpshooter or Ric Flair’s Figure Four Leg Lock.