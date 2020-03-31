Interesting Stuff you can Enjoy Indoors While Visiting New York

The Empire State has a lot to offer, but what happens when you are visiting and the weather is not right, and some attractions are off-limits?

The fun does not have to come to an end. There are still many activities that you can take part in instead of wasting another day in your apartment.

In this article, you’ll learn about some indoor activities that you can enjoy indoors as you tour New York, regardless of the weather.

Visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Popularly known as the Met, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of the most outstanding attractions in New York that will whet your appetite, especially if you are artistically-inclined.

This comprehensive art museum covers just about anything that you would expect in a museum ranging from ancient artefacts to modern art. Whether you are into the crafts, art or architecture, you do not want to miss a visit to the met.

With a collection of up to 2 million artworks spanning over five centuries, there is something for everyone.

The Met has siblings (if you would call them so); the Met Cloisters-for lovers of medieval art and the Met Breuer-for lovers of contemporary art. You can visit these two museums for free for three consecutive days once you gain admission to the Met.

Spend the Day at a Coffee Shop

Spending your day in a coffee shop may be boring, but that is not the case when it comes to New York.

There are many different restaurants that you can walk into and enjoy a cup of java and so much more. Take, for example, Coffee Project in East Village. This place offers you great nitro coffee, and you can take it a notch higher by indulging in a nitro flight.

You can bring a book to enjoy your New York 'coffee shop day' fully.

Visit Chelsea Piers

Chelsea Piers is a great place because it offers a plethora of drop-in activities that you can enjoy as a visitor in New York.

They have an amazing golf club featuring an outdoor driving and is multi-layered. Besides, the 52 hitting stalls they provide are weather-proof and heated, meaning that you can play golf there any time, no matter the weather.

The best part is that you do not need a membership to enjoy activities such as bowling and ice-skating.

A trip to the Paley Centre

The Paley Centre in New York is a sanctuary for the tech-savvy folks.

If you love technology, television, internet and radio and are interested in exploring their effects on culture and society, then the Paley Center is the place for you.

The Paley Center usually hosts screenings of films and has a public library that consists of over 160,000 commercials and radio and TV shows.

Indoor Skydiving at iFLY Westchester

Skydiving is a scary experience for most people, and this is understandable as many things could go wrong.

Can you imagine experiencing the excitement of skydiving without the feeling of imminent danger in the back of your mind?

Indoor skydiving is the answer, and there is no better way to enjoy it than at the iFLY Westchester.

New York is a fun place to be, and there is a wide variety of activities to enjoy indoors as well. Enjoy taking part in these activities with your friends and family.