International Talent Search Launches Second Edition

The prize: Six winners will get an evening performance in NYC at an iconic venue alongside industry giants. Grand Prize Winner will perform with a major American Symphony in the 2022-21 Season

You’re Invited to enter with a video submission of you doing what you do best! Will you be one of six contestants chosen by a panel of celebrity judges to participate in a thrilling, one-of-a-kind concert event in New York City featuring a roster of Broadway stars?

Spot-On Arts Academy, has a performance competition called Scott Coulter’s Give my Regards…A Competition Like No Other. This competition, is open to applicants around the world and will conclude in a live concert with six selected finalists chosen by a celebrity panel of judges. At the New York concert, a grand prize winner will be selected to perform in a symphony pops concert produced by Scott Coulter’s Spot-On Entertainment.

Following the application deadline, the top 20 contestants will be selected and paired with a teacher and mentor from Spot-On Arts Academy to review and fine-tune their submissions. After their refined re-submissions, the pool of applicants will be further pared down to 10 contestants, and conclude with the selection of 5 winners by the celebrity panel, hailing from Hollywood to Broadway and beyond. Last year’s celebrity judges included Kate Flannery (The Office, Dancing with the Stars) Broadway composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Smash), TV star and Broadway legend Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery), Broadway and film actor Phillip Johnson Richardson(Hamilton, Little Voice) and Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher and recording artist Steven Brault. A 6th finalist will be selected by public voting. All six winners will be presented in a concert on an iconic New York City stage alongside their mentors and other Broadway stars in an evening of songs celebrating NYC; date to be determined. At the close of the final performance, one participant will be selected by a panel of industry professionals to perform with a major American symphony during the 2022-23 season.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

