Into the Woods Offers a Digital Lottery

Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn Theaters, announced today that the hugely acclaimed and completely sold-out New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical, Into the Woods, will provide a digital lottery for every performance in partnership with Lucky Seat for $50 per ticket. Performances begins TONIGHT, Tuesday, June 28 at the St. James Theatre, ahead of an official opening night on July 10. Into the Woods is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

To enter a drawing, please visit www.LuckySeat.com. The drawing for weekday performances begins at approximately 11:00am ET on the previous day. The drawing for performances on Saturdays and Sundays will begin at approximately 11:00am ET on the Friday before. If you enter, please be sure to keep an eye on the drawing dates to find out if you won. Drawings will begin at 11:00am ET and will continue throughout the day as needed. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets.

Tickets are available via SeatGeek.com/into-the-woods.

As previously announced, the star-studded cast will include Sara Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife, Brian d’Arcy James as the Baker, Tony Award® winner Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel’s Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack’s Mother, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella’s Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. With Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina as understudies.

The Into the Woods creative team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard. Justin Scribner will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production will mark its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

Into the Woods is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.