Into The Woods On Broadway Has Heart and Proves It Is Even More Relevant Today

Do not let it grieve you.

No one leaves for good.

You are not alone.

No one is alone.

Hold him to the light now,

Let him see the glow.

Things will be alright now.

Stephen Sondheim’s, Into the Woods is back on Broadway for a limited 8-week run, but rumor has it will stay until the holiday season. Originally performed in 1987, the shows lyrics and message are even more powerful today.

Guide them along the way,

Children will glisten

Children will look to you for which way to turn

To learn what to be

Careful before you say, listen to me.

Children will listen.

This version is highly stripped down and more of a costumed, barely there set and staged more like a concert. For the giant’s stalk, we get a sprout that disappears after it arrivers. Lear deBessonet’s concept and direction allow for the lyrics to come center stage. Part of this is because of the sound design by Scott Lehrer and Alex Neuman, although it is quite hard to hear the voices and I was in the fourth row. I kept looking to see if the performers were mic’d. Part of the reason for this, is they put the Encores’ orchestra on stage, at the same level as the actors and their resonance takes over. The orchestra is amazing and their sound thrilling, I would however have liked the vocals to stand out a little more or at least be on the same level.

Knowing the show as well as I do. I realized they have tinkered with James Lapine’s libretto and Sondheim’s lyrics, not that it was a bad thing.

The musical follows Cinderella (Phillipa Soo), The Baker (Cameron Johnson originally played by Brian D’Arcy James who was out) and his wife (Sara Bareilles) wanting wishes.

Little Red Riding Hood (played by Delphi Borich, Julia Lester was also out) and Jack (played by Alex Joseph Grayson, Cole Thompson was also out) want more and have things taken from them and stray from the path.

In the meantime, The Witch (Patina Miller) wants her beauty back and for her daughter Rapunzel (the glorious voiced Alysia Velez) to love her again. She sends the Baker and his wife to fetch “a cow as white as milk, a cape as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn and a slipper as pure as gold,” to reverse a curse.

In wanting they all lose things, are forced to re-evaluate their choices, are disappointmeed and realize the difference between fantasy and reality. Questions of love, liberty and the pursuit of happiness come into play.

BAKER

No more questions,

Please.

No more tests.

Comes the day you say, “What for?”

Please- no more.

MYSTERIOUS MAN

They disappoint,

They disappear,

They die but they don’t…

BAKER

No more riddles.

No more jests.

No more curses you can’t undo,

Left by fathers you never knew.

No more quests.

BOTH

Like father, like son.

This is an ensemble piece with The Baker and his wife leading. Cameron Johnson is a find. With his good looks and his laid-back persona his duet “It Takes Two,” with Bareilles is a revelation other person. In “No More” he was so poignant, when he was done I just yelled BRAVO! Bareilles, acting is really superb. She is subtle, comedic, real and her “Moments in The Woods” is powerful.

Careful the wish you make,

Wishes are children

Careful the path you take,

Wishes come true.

No free.

Miller, as the witch, looks gorgeous in Andrea Hood’s costumes. Her longing for Rapunzel’s love, her disdain for the stupidity and smallness of blame, her realization of what is valuable is splayed all over her face in rapid succession; and vocally, she soars.

Soo’s Cinderella is someone who really doesn’t know what she wants yet, When she wishes and gets her wish, she realizes the fragility of what she has asked a little too late.

As the wolf, Gavin Creel’s “Hello, Little Girl,” is comedic genius; but as Cinderella’s Prince when he teams with Joshua Henry as Rapunzel’s prince musical theater magic happens. “Agony” has never been more vain and revealing.

Who almost steals the show is newcomer Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, who adorably steals our hearts. Milky White is one of the captivating puppet designs by James Ortiz. The birds and the giant’s shoes are also magic.

As the vengeful wife of the slain Giant and the Grandmother Annie Golden, bring her own spark, as does Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Ta’Nika Gibson’s as Lucinda and Brooke Ishibashi’s as Florida,

With an emphasis on the lyrics, this Into The Woods brings out the lyrical genius of Stephen Sondheim along with a message for today.

Careful the spell you cast,

Not just on children

Sometimes the spell may last

Past what you can see,

And turn against you.

Careful the tale you tell

That is the spell,

Children will listen…

Into The Woods St. James Theatre, 246 W 44th St.