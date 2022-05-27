MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Into the Woods To Transfer From Encores To Broadway With Some New Cast Members

It was critically acclaimed at New York City Center Encores! now Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods will transfer to Broadway this summer, for a strictly limited eight-week engagement at the St. James Theatre beginning Tuesday, June 28.

Sara Bareilles will star as the Baker’s Wife, alongside several new cast members: Brian d’Arcy James as the Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, and Joshua Henry as Rapunzel’s Prince (replacing City Center cast members Neil Patrick Harris, Heather Headley, Denée Benton, and Jordan Donica).

Returning is Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella’s Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, and understudies Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore, and Cameron Johnson.

Into the Woods, which will be dedicated to the memory of its legendary composer/lyricist, will once again be directed by Lear deBessonet, with choreography by Lorin Latarro and Rob Berman leading the Encores! Orchestra as Musical Director and Conductor.

The Into the Woods creative team includes David Rockwell (scenic design), Andrea Hood (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (co-sound designers), James Ortiz (puppet design), and Cookie Jordan (hair, wigs, and makeup design). Casting is by Telsey & Co., with production supervision by Cody Richard Renard.

Complete casting is still to be announced.

Broadway

