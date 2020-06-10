Introducing The Antonyo Awards

Broadway Black, the multimedia organization highlighting the achievements of Black theatre artists, is pleased to announce the inaugural Antonyo Awards, a celebration of the Black Broadway and Off-Broadway community. This joyous online event will take place at 7:00 pm EST on June 19, 2020 on Broadway Black’s YouTube and Facebook pages by Bryan Terrell Clark and Kristolyn Lloyd. June 19th is also known as Juneteenth, a holiday which commemorates the end of slavery in America. The streamed ceremony will include a pre-show virtual red carpet, original musical numbers, star presenters and performers, and more.

Current presenters and performers include: Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, Ephraim Sykes, LaChanze, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, James Monroe Iglehart, Amber Iman, Kalen Allen, Nzinga Williams, Jackson Alexander, Cody Renard Richard, Ashton Muñiz, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Antoine L. Smith, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh, and L Morgan Lee, with more to come.

Four special “Kinfolk Awards” – the Lorraine Hansberry Award, the Langston Hughes Award, Welcome Award and The Doors of the Theatre are Open Award – will also be presented to members of the Black theatre community as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award to be announced prior to the event.

Also, in recognition that talent has no gender, please note that each of the award category nominees are honored for talent regardless of their gender identity.

The ANTONYO AWARD Nominee’s are:

Best Featured Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Leland Fowler – One in Two

Nicco Annan – The Hot Wing King

Crystal Lucas Perry – A Bright Room Called Day

John Andrew Morrison – Blues for an Alabama Sky

LaToya Edwards – The Rolling Stone

Okwui Okpokwasili – For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Best Featured Actor in a Play on Broadway

David Alan Grier – A Soldier’s Play

Ato Blankson – Wood Slave Play

Chalia La Tour – Slave Play

Zawe Ashton – Betrayal

Grantham Coleman – The Great Society

Jordan Barbour – The Inheritance

Best Featured Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

John Andrew Morrison – A Strange Loop

Starr Busby – Octet

Jasmine Cephas Jones – Cyrano

Saycon Sengbloh – The Secret Life of Bees

L Morgan Lee – A Strange Loop

Taylor Iman Jones – Scotland, PA

Best Featured Actor in a Musical Broadway

Sahr Ngaujah – Moulin Rouge

Celia Rose Gooding – Jagged Little Pill

Jeanette Bayardelle – Girl From the North Country

Dharon E. Jones – West Side Story

Best Director

Stevie Walker Webb – One In Two

Robert O’Hara – BLKS

Whitney White – Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

Colette Robert – STEW

Raja Feather Kelly – We’re Gonna Die

Lileana Blain-Cruz – Anatomy of A Suicide

Best Choreography

Raja Feather Kelly – A Strange Loop

Camille A. Brown – for For Colored Girls Who Have Committed Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf,

Edisa Weeks – Novenas For a Lost Hospital

Adesola Osakalumi – Coal Country

Byron Easley – Slave Play

nicHi Douglas – Skinfolk: An American Show

Best Quarantine Content

Daniel J. Watts – The Jam IG Live

Eddie Marwere – #BroadwayRemixChallenge

Drew Shade – Inside The Mind, a Mental Wellness series

Jordan E. Cooper – Mama Got A Cough

Sis – Living with Sis IG Series

Camille A. Brown – Social Dance for Social Distance

Best Lighting Design

Allen Lee Hughes – Toni Stone

Alan C. Edwards – The Hot Wing King

Stacey Derosier – Novenas For A Lost Hospital

Allen Lee Hughes – A Soldiers Play

Best Scenic Design

Lawrence E. Moten III – Native Son

Best Sound

Justin Ellington – One in Two

Rucyl Frison – Anatomy of a Suicide

Luqman Brown – The Hot Wing King

Best Costumes

Toni Leslie James – For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Dede Ayite – BLKS

Andy Jean for One in Two

Karen Perry- runboyrun/ In Old Age

Sarita P Fellows for Native Son

Ari Fulton for Novenas For a Lost Hospital

Best Hair & Wig Design

Cookie Jordan – Toni Stone

Nikiya Mathis – STEW

Greg Cooper Spencer – A Soldier’s Play

Nikiya Mathis – For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Cookie Jordan – A Strange Loop

Lifetime Achievement Award

Chuck Cooper

Best Orchestrations

The Secret of Life Bees

A Strange Loop

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

We’re Gonna Die

The Wrong Man

Skinfolk: An American Show

Best Original Score

The Secret of Life Bees

A Strange Loop

Broadbend, Arkansas

We’re Gonna Die

The Wrong Man

Best Book

Michael R. Jackson – A Strange Loop

Lynn Nottage – The Secret Life of Bees

Katori Hall – Tina: A Tina Turner Musical

Harrison David Rivers – Broadbend, Arkansas

Best Solo Performance

Donnetta Lavinia Grays – Where We Stand

Michael Benjamin Washington – Fires in the Mirror

Dierdra McDowell – Down to Eartha

Best Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Kara Young – All The Natalie Portmans

Portia – STEW

April Mathis – Toni Stone

Kristolyn Lloyd – Little Women

Ato Blankson Wood – The Rolling Stone

Danielle Brooks – Much Ado About Nothing

Best Actor in a Play on Broadway

Audra McDonald – Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

LaChanze – A Christmas Carol

Joaquina Kalukango – Slave Play

Blair Underwood – A Soldier’s Play

Best Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

Ciara Renee – The Wrong Man

Larry Owens – A Strange Loop

Janelle McDermoth – We’re Gonna Die

Danyel Fulton – Broadbend, Arkansas

Joshua Henry – The Wrong Man

LaChanze – The Secret Life of Bees

Best Actor in a Musical on Broadway

Kimber Elayne Sprawl – Girl From North Country

Adrienne Warren – Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Isaac Cole Powell – West Side Story

Daniel J. Watts – Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Shereen Pimental – West Side Story

Best Revival

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

West Side Story

Native Son

Little Shop of Horrors

Fires in the Mirror

Two Can Play

Best Play

One in Two by Donja R. Love

Toni Stone by Lydia R. Diamond

All The Natalie Portmans by C.A. Johnson

STEW by Zora Howard

BLKS by Aziza Barnes

Paris by Eboni Booth

Best Musical