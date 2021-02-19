iPhone Luxury Case: How to Choose the Best One for You

We are surrounded by predictable shapes, designs, and colors. The hi-tech world aims to be efficient and doesn’t offer a lot of variety. But there are people who strive to be unique, bright, and special. Luxury iPhone cases make devices, which are indispensable parts of our lives, look different, personalized, and fun. You will make a statement with a pink alligator cover and enjoy the touch of soft calf leather every time you are sending a text.

When choosing a phone case, some go for branded covers, funny pictures, or inspirational quotes. True hedonists prefer to fiddle with warm natural high-quality leather only. Leather is practical yet luxurious; it ages gracefully and reminds of the golden days of glamour.

Yes, protecting your phone from scratches is important. But if you are in no hurry and don’t drop your phone that often, you want the case that reflects on your personality, style, and taste. Anything you buy is there to make you happy; you are not trying to impress anybody else.

A laid-back style with a statement is not everybody’s choice; it depends on a personality. If this is just what you are about, amazing high-end iPhone Labodét accessories are made for you.

The brand’s cases are available for iPhone Pro 11 and 12 models. For each model, you can choose between a variety of exotic leathers like python, alligator, ostrich, and high-quality Italian calf. They all come in bright trendy shades. The combination of classic texture with stunning color stops the accessory from looking pretentious or boring.

Apart from traditional-shaped phone cases, there are models with a leather holding strap. They might be a good choice for you if you put comfort above all. Many models have card pocket for one or two credit cards.

If starring at the screen waiting for a new message is not your thing, you might go for a pouch case. You are not busy surfing the Internet or waiting for updates. People you need are right in front of you. To be able to take the phone out of its case a couple of times a day is a greater luxury than alligator leather and 18-carat gold altogether, but you can afford it!

If you want to cover the screen from the curious eyes, but taking a phone out of the pouch every time you need it sounds like a bit too much, you might go for a folio case. It has a couple of card slots inside; so, you don’t really need to carry a wallet around. Pay attention to the orange one in ostrich leather; it is just so gorgeous!

You choose the color of an elegant metal logo and camera ring to be gold, steel, or black PVD to match your favorite accessories and jewelry. We always know whether we prefer gold or steel. It’s really irritating when you can’t have the option you want. With Labodét, you do it your way.

When choosing the color, try to be a bit more adventurous with your phone case. If you are a man who always goes for the classical blues, why not dress your iPhone emerald green? There are two-color cases; so, you could try a combination of a calm shade with a bold one. Alternatively, try a stylish neutral case if you are a vigorous lady. Grey and honey shades are superb. The contrast makes all the difference.

The texture and leather finish are the most difficult choice when choosing a luxury case. They all look fantastic. Classic and vibrant alligator tiling pattern or cheerful and tactile pimples of an ostrich? Soft, calm, and reserved calfskin covers are very tempting as well.

A pleasure of a trifle handcrafted in Paris. Why not? You will enjoy it! You don’t want any hustle. You are relaxed and confident. You believe less is more.