Iris Apfel Celebrates 100th Birthday With Several Endorsement Including Zenni’s Eyewear Collaboration

Iris Apfel has teamed with  Zenni eyewear to create a 100-piece collection to celebrate her August 100th birthday. Known for her oversized, round glasses, Iris has curated the collection herself.

“I adore accessories and I think glasses can absolutely make an outfit. I collected them long before I needed them. For me, glasses inspire or finish all of my looks. We all shouldn’t want to look the same and glasses are a fantastic way to find your own unique style and change things up.”

Apfel’s collection, named the “Iris Apfel Edit,” includes five categories of eyewear and styles. “Live Colorfully,” is a selection of eye-catching styles like floral print cat-eye glasses, black-and-white polka-dot glasses and a geometric-shaped turquoise style.

“Bazaar Treasures” is inspired by Apfel’s love of flea markets.

The “Signature Style” range, includes an assortment of oversized styles

and the “Structural Design” is inspired by Apfel’s interest in architecture.

Apfel’s also includes a “Mini Iris” range for children.

