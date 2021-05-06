Iris Apfel Teams With Lowe’s For Beautiful Homes With Style

Iris Apfel will be 100 this August and she has teamed with Lowe’s painting to celebrate 100 Years of Paint. Painting the rooms of your home is a great way to update its interior, and with Lowe’s celebrating its 100th birthday there is no better time than now to get a fresh coat of paint on your walls.

The Apfel collaboration is the first of what Lowe’s is calling the House of Curators, with a dedicated section featuring designer looks and products.

Known for her eclectic and bold style, Apfel teamed up with the retailer to curate four different collections that are sure to jazz up your space. She is the first tastemaker to take part in Lowe’s House of Curators, a new series of decor curations from Lowe’s that taps different style legends “to uncover covetable style at uncompromising value.”

“I’ve always believed that one of the most important elements of home design is letting yourself shine. for me, that means experimenting with unapologetic colors, eye-catching patterns, and being totally original,” stated the Fashion Icon.

Click here to see the collection.