Is a Move to Louisiana Right for You in 2020?

If you feel like you need something a little different in your life this year, you may be looking at some of the other states that you could choose to move to. One that might not often be considered by many is Louisiana. The Pelican State has many attractions that could pull you there and offers a great quality of life for those who want to pursue it. Here are some of the reasons why a move to Louisiana might be right for you in 2020.

Low Property Costs

One of the prime reasons to move to Louisiana is for the low cost in real estate. With the exception of some of the historical properties in the heart of New Orleans, much of the real estate across Louisiana is fairly cheap. If you are used to paying a lot of money each month for very basic living accommodations, you might be shocked at how cheap the property can be in Louisiana. It is very easy to find plenty of space for you and your household, no matter what you are looking for. You may even be able to get your hands on a decent-sized property with plenty of backyard space.

No matter whether you are renting or buying, you will be able to find the property for you. There are so many wonderful styles of architecture to explore in Louisiana. By enlisting the services of a discount real estate broker, you will hopefully be able to find exactly the property you need for a price that completely blows you away. With some quick research into the various counties of Louisiana, you should be able to focus in on one that appeals to you the most.

New Orleans

Even if you choose to live in Baton Rouge or one of the other many communities scattered throughout the state, you cannot deny that you will be drawn to Louisiana at some point. This city is truly majestic and it will be able to offer you a brilliant time, no matter whether you are staying there permanently or just swinging in for a long weekend.

The architecture and houses of this city are stunning. If you choose to buy in New Orleans, you won’t be able to resist taking a peek at some of the grand colonial-style houses right alongside the ones that are more in your budget.

However, these are not just the only things New Orleans has to offer. There is the amazing nightlife of the French Quarter. If you are in town for the weekend, you need to head to Bourbon Street at some point. There is also much of the culture that makes New Orleans such a lively and atmospheric place. Explore one of the raised cemeteries, or take a walking tour to learn more about this historic city. With so much to see and do in New Orleans, you are never going to run out of things to see and do. Make sure you stop by New Orleans for a visit, even if you don’t intend to settle there permanently.

The People

One of the big reasons to settle in Louisiana is for the people and the rich culture awaiting you. If you put a priority on living somewhere with a strong community spirit then you should definitely consider Louisiana. The people of this state are hard-working and honest. Though they may jokingly tease, especially if you are from one of the more northern states, it is all in good jest. Most residents of Louisiana would give you the shirt off their backs if they thought it would help.

In Louisiana, you also have an extremely rich heritage to explore. There are so many cultures to learn about and they each come with their own music, food, and more. No matter what you are like to do in your spare time, you will probably find that Louisiana has its own subsection that you can fully explore. For example, any foodies need to try some of the many and amazing Cajun dishes out there.

Employment Opportunities

Two of the biggest industries in Louisiana are the oil and fishing industries. Trying to get a good job with them will probably be your best bet if you are seeking a stable income. There are many opportunities you could pursue in this sector. You also need to remember that you do not have to be strictly qualified in these areas to work there. You may be able to find an amazing job in one of these industries based on the qualifications and experience you already have. Not everyone needs to be an engineer to work in the oil industry after all.

If you lean more to the arts, there are some great opportunities to pursue too. Anyone close to New Orleans can dive into the bustling art scene in this city. There are so many things to try all over the state too. One of the best things about throwing yourself into the art scene of this state is that you may get the chance to take part in a project you otherwise would never get on. If you previously lived in a state like New York or California, where the arts sector can be incredibly competitive, this can be a great way for you to build up experience.

Consider Louisiana Today!

Louisiana is a fantastic state and it is really bustling with opportunities for all if you know where to look. While some unfortunate stereotypes exist about life in the Bayou, a short time living here will assure you that these stereotypes are wholly undeserved. If you are looking for a state that offers a low cost of living, great real estate opportunities, and a chance to fully explore and enjoy many walks of life, you need to consider moving to Louisiana today. It might just prove to be one of the best decisions you ever make! Take a look at what you could get out of a move to the Pelican State today.

Images: Pixabay