News

Is Andrew Cuomo The New Harvey Weinstein?

Governor Cuomo refuses to resign. He sent seniors to their death and was given an Emmy and a book deal for it, now women are coming out of the closet. Is he the Harvey Weinstein of government? By the end Weinstein had over 80 women come after him.

These photographs, that were kept under wrap for the most part, certainly bring new meaning to Napoleon Bonaparte’s declaration, “A Picture Is Worth a 1000 Words.”

Hey, when you play in the big leagues thing are bound to come out, especially if inquiring minds want to know.

from https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/general/1739125/sick-comments-de-blasio-says-anti-semitism-is-strictly-a-right-wing-movement.html

The only thing worse than Cuomo as Governor is de Blasio as Governor.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

