Is Brand Loyalty Still Prevalent in the Auto Industry?

Brand loyalty is something that is found in every industry, but particularly in the automotive industry where people feel that the car that you drive says a lot about you as a person. On top of this, people often rely on their vehicle every day which means that they will gravitate towards ones that they have had previously that have performed well.

Brand Loyalty Passed Down

Brand loyalty in the automotive industry is also something that can pass down from generations. If your parents drove a Peugeot throughout your childhood, for example, then there is a good chance that you will naturally lean towards this brand because it might remind you of your childhood, you might feel a stronger connection to your parents and you will have an idea of what to expect from the vehicle.

Times Changing

Interestingly, studies show that brand loyalty is beginning to fade in the automative industry with younger motorists and this can be attributed to a few different reasons. One of the primary reasons is that people are buying cars less frequently and instead keeping hold of their existing vehicle, so there is less opportunity to buy again. This could be because people do not have as much disposable income and today’s vehicles are built to last, so people are likely to drive the same car for 10 years +. On top of this, people these days also spend a lot of time researching cars before making a decision and will also shop around to find the right option for them.

Changes in the Automotive Industry

On top of this, another reason why brand loyalty is fading in the automotive industry is that it is constantly changing. New design trends, technological developments and consumer trends are forcing manufacturers to constantly change, so brand loyalty becomes redundant as you do not know what to expect. There are some brands that stay with certain values, though, such as Peugeot being known for value and reliability and you can find Peugeot dealers near you by searching online for those that have loyalty to this brand.

Brand loyalty has always been prevalent in the auto industry and something that many feel passionate about, but it is apparent that this is fading in the younger generations. This is because people tend to buy cars less often, people will spend much longer researching and finding out about different brands and models and the auto industry has been going through a constant state of change in recent times.