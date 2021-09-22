Is HBOT The Cure For Dementia, Cancer, Diabetes and More?

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, or HBOT, is a type of treatment used to speed up healing of carbon monoxide poisoning, gangrene, stubborn wounds, and infections in which tissues are starved for oxygen.

If you undergo this therapy, you will enter a special chamber to breathe in pure oxygen in air pressure levels 1.5 to 3 times higher than average. The goal is to fill the blood with enough oxygen to repair tissues and restore normal body function.

Pressurised chambers that deliver 100 per cent oxygen to the body can also start the healing process. The findings from several studies show they are being used for a wide range of conditions. Stress, acute or traumatic inadequate blood flow in the arteries, diabetic ulcers, Infection in a bones, cancer and the damage done from radiation treatment. It’s even being investigated as a way to reverse aging.

In breast cancer it is showing that cancer may struggle to thrive when the body is flooded with oxygen, although this is not proven.

HBOT helps block the action of harmful bacteria and strengthens the body’s immune system. HBOT can disable the toxins of certain bacteria. It also increases oxygen concentration in the tissues. This helps them resist infection. In addition, the therapy improves the ability of white blood cells to find and destroy invaders.

A number of hospitals offer hyperbaric oxygen chambers. People relax, sit, or lie comfortably in these chambers and take deep breaths in sessions that last up to 2 hours.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is not for everyone. It should not be used by people who have had a recent ear surgery or ear trauma, a cold or fever, or certain types of lung disease.

The most common complication after HBOT is trauma to the middle ear. Other possible complications are eye damage and sinus problems. In rare, severe cases, a person can get oxygen poisoning. This can lead to seizures, fluid in the lungs, lung failure, or other problems. Considering the possible risks and benefits, the decision to use hyperbaric oxygen therapy must be carefully made after a detailed discussion with your healthcare provider.

The Food and Drug AdministrationTrusted Source (FDA) have approved HBOT as a treatment for 13 conditions, but some people are calling for further approvals. Find out more about the benefits and risks of HBOT here.