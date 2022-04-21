Is It Better to Bet Online with Bitcoin Than with Fiat Money?

With Bitcoin still growing in popularity, many people are looking for ways to spend these virtual tokens on goods and services to make their lives easier.

One example of how this can be done comes from online casinos and sportsbooks, some of whom now accept BTC. Using crypto to gamble can be exciting, but it is important to have some things in mind.

The Convenience Factor

For many of us, Bitcoin has made our lives simpler. This is especially true among those people who regularly buy things online or move money to people in other parts of the world. Once you’ve set up a wallet and bought some coins, it’s very easy to handle your Bitcoin in the way that suits your lifestyle. For example, fast, painless transactions let you spend BTC without any hassle or delays.

This gives it an important advantage over some banking methods that take longer to process your payments and transfers. With online betting sites, most of the methods that they accept are instant anyway, including bank cards and electronic wallets, but using Bitcoin may feel more convenient and simpler to you.

Of course, someone who is new to cryptocurrencies may think that setting up a wallet and buying some tokens isn’t worth the bother. It’s certainly easy to appreciate that buying BTC purely for the purpose of funding a betting account might not be worth it. On the other hand, this could be something that impulses a newcomer to try cryptocurrencies for the first time.

If you’re interested in trying Bitcoin, why not do so on something you enjoy spending money on? If you like betting on the big horse races or putting some coins into a slot machine, the idea of doing it with BTC is going to give you an incentive to go ahead and make the switch.

Safety and Security

Player safety is one of the key concerns of any online betting site these days, which is why they tend to use the latest encryption technology to ensure that hackers aren’t able to get hold of their members’ personal details. You always need to look for a reliable site that has good reviews for aspects like customer service, security, and safety.

Yet, you might feel that using a payment service to move funds across provides a potential weak link in the process. This is why it’s so important to choose a method that you feel comfortable with. Bitcoin provides an extremely safe way of moving money that you can trust, as it’s one of the safest ways of handling your money that exists right now. Having said that, you’ll want to check out the possible risks and see whether you’re comfortable with them.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that this is a pseudo-anonymous currency. What this means is that your personal details are safe when you use it online. You don’t need to link your betting to your main bank account or card either, which means that there is no risk of losing the money held there.

The Volatility Issue

When we look at the main issues that could stop you from using BTC to gamble online, the currency’s volatility is possibly the main one. The value of this digital form of money has varied widely since it was introduced in 2009.

This could prove to be good news for you if you gain bigger profits from your winning roulette spins or your sports bets. If Bitcoin’s price moves in the right direction, you could gain more than you would have done betting with fiat money such as dollars.

Yet, the opposite situation could also occur. What if the price of BTC moves in the wrong direction and you end up winning less money than you might have otherwise done? If you class the volatility of crypto as an acceptable risk then you’ll be prepared to gain from it sometimes but lose out at other times.

What About Other Cryptocurrencies?

You might decide that you like the idea of adding funds to a betting account using a cryptocurrency, but not be convinced by Bitcoin as being the token you should use to do it.

This is fine, as it’s far from being the only digital currency that you can use when gambling online. Some sites will accept a range of other coins, such as Ethereum. Litecoin, Dash, and so on. This gives you a greater degree of flexibility and allows you to choose the token that you think is best suited to your needs.

We can expect to see cryptocurrencies more widely used in the near future, as more people become comfortable with the idea of using them in their everyday transactions. There are definitely some pros and cons to the idea of betting with Bitcoin, so it’s a good idea for you to take some time to consider the different factors before deciding how to proceed.