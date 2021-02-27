Is Kathy Hochul The Next Governor of New York?

Kathleen Courtney Hochul is an American politician serving as Lieutenant Governor of New York since 2015. She previously served as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 26th congressional district from June 1, 2011, to January 3, 2013.

Ms. Hochul is the President New York State Senate Chair, she is the chair Regional Economic Development Council and NYS Women’s Suffrage 100th Anniversary Commemoration Commission. She is also the Co-Chair of the New York State Heroin and Opioid Abuse Task Force and Community College Council.

Lieutenant Governor Hochul chairs 10 Regional Economic Development Councils that have transformed the State’s economy by building upon regional strengths through long-term strategic plans.

The Councils include leaders from academia, business, labor and not-for-profits and, to date, have invested over $6.1 billion into more than 7,300 projects across the State.

The Lieutenant Governor also chairs the State Workforce Investment Board, which addresses the number one concern of businesses: the lack of skilled workers.

Governor Cuomo appointed Lieutenant Governor Hochul to co-chair the Heroin and Opioid Abuse Task Force.

In this capacity, she convened eight outreach sessions across New York State to hear from experts and community members in search of answers to the opioid crisis and to develop a comprehensive strategy for New York.

Hochul spearheaded Governor Cuomo’s “Enough is Enough Campaign” to combat sexual assault on college campuses, hosting and attending more than twenty-five Events.

As the highest-ranking female elected official in New York State, she continues to be a champion for womenand families across the State.

In March 2016, she was elected as chair of the New York State Women’s Suffrage 100th Anniversary Commemoration Commission.

Representing Governor Cuomo across the State, Hochul tours Main Streets, meets with local business owners, visits college campuses, and meets regularly with mayors, supervisors and other community leaders.

The Lieutenant Governor builds support for the Governor’s initiatives including the minimum wage increase, paid family leave, ethics reform and infrastructure investment.​