Is Macy’s Closing as the 94th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade is Heavily Limited

Macy’s (NYSE:M) is barely a step or two ahead of bankrupt rival J.C. Penney. They plan to close nearly 100 stores over the next few years. For now The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will go on, but barely, as they are limited to one block. This will be the parade’s 94th year and will be aired on NBC and Telemundo.

The usual 2.5-mile will now take place in the Herald Square where Macy’s flagship store is located. The section will be heavily closed off so no street viewing.

As for the amount of people involved, they are going from 8,000 and 10,000 people walking the route, to about 1,500. Those working the event can’t come from outside the tri-state area and have to be over 18.

The balloons will not be pulled by human handlers, but utility vehicles.

You will get a small dose of Broadway as Hamilton, Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill, Ain’t Too Proud, and The Life and the Times of the Temptations, plan to perform, but they will be prerecorded.

Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, Ally Brooke, Sofia Carson, CNCO, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Karol G, Tori Kelly, Patti LaBelle, Ella Mai, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Jordin Sparks, Sebastián Yatra, and Brett Young will also perform but again prerecorded.

